HORSE RACING

The Stayers Hurdle is the feature race on day three of Cheltenham, where the tally of Irish winners stands at 11 at halfway.

‘Paisley Park’ is the favourite for the showpiece at 3.05.

The going is good to soft for the first of seven races at 1.20.

In that opening race, the exciting chaser ‘Envoi Allen’ is the market leader for trainer Henry de Bromhead.

CYCLING

A medical tribunal’s ruled former British Cycling and Team Sky chief doctor Richard Freeman’s fitness to practice has been impaired because of his misconduct.

He was found guilty last week of ordering banned testosterone in 2011, knowing it would be given to dope an unnamed rider.

Dr Freeman admitted 18 of the 22 charges against him at a hearing.

It still has to be decided what sanctions, if any, will be imposed on him.

RUGBY

Ireland coach Andy Farrell will name his starting 15 a little later for Saturday’s Six Nations match against England in Dublin.

Peter O’Mahony, Bundee Aki and Jacob Stockdale may all get the nod to start.

The England team has been named.

Elliot Daly comes in at centre replacing Henry Slade in the only change from last weekend’s win over France.

Eddie Jones’ side could finish second if they win in Dublin.

Devin Toner win his 261st cap for Leinster tomorrow, equaling Gordon D’Arcy’s all-time record for the province.

Toner has been named in the second row alongside Ross Molony for Friday’s home game against the Ospreys.

SOCCER

Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Rangers can all secure a place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League tonight.

United head to Italy with their tie with AC Milan finely poised at 1-1.

That encounter has an 8pm kick-off time, as does Rangers’ clash with Slavia Prague.

Steven Gerrard’s side have home advantage after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Before that, at five-to-six, Tottenham are 2-0 up going into their away clash with Dinamo Zagreb.

At the same time, their London rivals Arsenal host Olympiakos with a 3-1 cushion from the first leg.

Man United striker Marcus Rashford says the Red Devils are going all out to win the competition.

The tradition of tennis fans queueing to get into Wimbledon has been scrapped this year.

Supporters often camp out overnight to get a seat on the show courts at the All England Club.

General ticket sales will likely go online because of Covid-19 restrictions.

People who secured a place in the public ballot for last year’s cancelled event will get priority this summer.

GOLF

Former champion Padraig Harrington starts his opening round at the Honda Classic in Florida at 4.30 this afternoon.

Graeme McDowell’s 1 under after his first hole while Shane Lowry’s level par through two.

Australia’s Matt Jones leads by 1 stroke on 4 under.

Cormac Sharvin carded an opening round of 70 to lie on 1 under par and 5 off the lead at the Kenya Open.

There’s four men at the top of the leaderboard tied on 6 under par.

Fellow Ulsterman Jonathan Caldwell shot 72 for 1 over par.

Gavin Moynihan is 6 over par after a poor first round of 77.

OLYMPICS

Tokyo 2020’s creative director has resigned after suggesting a female Japanese comedian could appear as an “Olym-pig” at the opening ceremony.

Hiroshi Sasaki made the comment about plus-size star Naomi Watanabe at a meeting last year – and later apologised.

Last month, organising committee president Yoshiro Mori quit after saying women talk too much in meetings.