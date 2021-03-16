RUGBY

C-J Stander looks set to play his last match for Ireland this Saturday when they face England at the Aviva Stadium.

The Munster forward has announced that he will retire when his contract expires on June 27th.

With a summer tour Down Under to face the Pacific Island nations looking increasingly unlikely – the final Six Nations match of the year looks to be his last chance to wear the green jersey.

Stander would still be available to play for the British and Irish Lions who have yet to confirm details of where they’ll play their series against South Africa.

=

World Rugby has announced a new international women’s competition called the WXV tournament.

Sixteen teams will be involved, with games being spread across three tiers.

The competition – which will begin in 2023 – has been called a “landmark moment” by World Rugby Chairman – Bill Beaumont.

=

HORSE RACING

The 2021 Cheltenham Festival kicks off today with seven races on the card featuring a vintage renewal of the Champion Hurdle at five-past-three.

Rachael Blackmore will bid to become the first woman rider to win the feature race.

The Tipperary jockey will be aboard the unbeaten favourite ‘Honeysuckle’ trained in Waterford by Henry de Bromhead.

The going is on the soft side for the first of seven races which goes to post at 1.20.

=

SOCCER

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes his current team are the worst he’s been in charge of.

The Premier League leaders are still in the running for four trophies this season and tonight will look to secure a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

City are leading 2-nil ahead of their home leg against Borussia Monchengladbach which is being played in Budapest.

Guardiola says this team will prove itself when they win some silverware https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/13TUE.mp3

Elsewhere, Real Madrid host Atalanta, with Real leading 1-nil from the first leg.

Both games kick off at 8.

=

Southampton striker Che Adams has been called up by Scotland for the first time, ahead of this month’s World Cup qualifiers.

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet is also a new face in Steve Clarke’s squad.

Scotland face Austria, Israel and the Faroe Islands.

HOCKEY

The Irish women’s team face Great Britain in the third and final match of their series in Belfast this afternoon.

The series is level at 1 win apiece following Ireland’s victory over the Olympic champions on Sunday.

Tip-off at Queen’s University is 3.