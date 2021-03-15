RUGBY

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton says the players are determined to beat one of the top sides in the Six Nations this weekend.

After defeats to Wales and France, Andy Farrell’s men have recorded back to back wins following yesterday’s three point victory over Scotland at Murrayfield.

Ireland finish off their campaign against England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday and Sexton says they’ll need to be at their best https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/sexton-7.mp3

Altior has been ruled out of Wednesday’s Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Trainer Nicky Henderson revealed that the 11-year-old returned an unsatisfactory scope after he coughed following exercise this morning .

Altior has won the race twice before as well as the Arkle and the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle,

The going on the course has been described as soft, good to soft in places following unexpected rainfall of 10 millimetres overnight.

Meanwhile, there’s an eight race card at Punchestown this afternoon where the first goes to post at 5-to-2.

Liverpool can move into the Premier League’s top six with a win away to Wolves

Jurgen Klopp will assess the fitness of Roberto Firmino, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury.

Kick off is 8.

Scotland will host Austria in their Wolrd Cup qualifier at Hampden Park next week after Austria decided not to request a change of venue.

The Austrians are set to be without a host of Germany-based players, who won’t be released by their clubs because of quarantine requirements.

The German government requires a ten day isolation period for anyone travelling into the country from the UK with no exemptions.

CYCLING

Bradley Wiggins doesn’t believe former British Cycling and Team Sky chief doctor Dr Richard Freeman ordered testosterone in 2011 to dope a rider.

Freeman’s claim that he ordered the product ‘Testogel’ for British cycling performance director Shane Sutton was dismissed by a medical tribunal last week.

Speaking on his Eurosport podcast Wiggins called for a fresh investigation into the Freeman affair.

But he doesn’t think any rider under Freeman’s care was ‘stupid enough’ to use testosterone.