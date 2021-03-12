RUGBY

CJ Stander is set to make his 50th appearance for Ireland in Sunday’s Six Nations game against Scotland at Murrayfield.

The Munster number eight has been retained as Ireland head coach Andy Farrell made three changes to his starting fifteen

Cian Healy and Rob Herring come into the front row while Keith Earls will start on the right wing.

Jamison Gibson-Park retains the scrum half jersey with Conor Murray on the bench.

Farrell says the changes to the team were tight calls https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/AF.mp3

In the final round of PRO 14 games later,14, Joey Carbery starts for Munster against the Scarlets at Thomond Park at 8

While Leinster are away to Zebre from 5.45.

CYCLING

A medical tribunal has found former British Cycling and Team Sky chief doctor Richard Freeman guilty of ordering a banned substance, knowing it would be given to a rider.

He obtained testosterone in Manchester in May 2011.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Sam Bennett takes a nine-point lead at the summit of the points classification into today’s sixth stage of cycling’s Paris-Nice.

Today’s 200-kilometre hill stage will take the peloton from Brignoles to Biot.

GOLF

Shane Lowry’s will tee off shortly from three shots off the lead on day 2 of the Players Championship in Florida on four under par.

The Offaly man’s second round has been slightly delayed as the rest of the field complete their opening 18 holes.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy’s seven over par, while Graeme McDowell tees off later from one-over.

SOCCER

It’s understood manager Chris Wilder has left Sheffield United.

The club is bottom of the Premier League with 10 games to go and they look certain to be relegated.

A news conference scheduled for this morning has been cancelled ahead of United’s top flight game with Leicester on Sunday.

Tonight, Newcastle host Aston Villa in the Premier League – Kick off is at 8.

The first domestic action of the season gets underway later.

Shamrock Rovers take on Dundalk in the President’s Cup at Tallaght Stadium.

Kick off there is at 7.45pm.

TENNIS

Andy Murray won’t play at next week’s Dubai Tennis Championships following the birth of his fourth child.

The former world number one, who’s continuing his comeback from hip surgery, doesn’t feel he’ll have enough preparation time for the tournament.

Murray’s expected to get a wild card for the Miami Open, which starts a week on Monday.

RACING

Trainer Willie Mullins has ruled Energumene out of the Cheltenham Festival,

The gelding was due to take on Shishkin in the Arkle Chase on Tuesday but has met with a setback.

On the track today, the going will be heavy for this afternoon’s eight-race card at Gowran Park with the first going to post at 1.40pm.

There’s also an eight-race flat meeting on the all-weather at Dundalk from 4.55pm.