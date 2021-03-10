SOCCER

Juventus are out of the Champions League.

They were beaten on away goals in the last 16 by Porto last night after Sergio Oliveira scored a free kick in extra time to make it 4-4 after both legs.

Erling Haaland scored his 20th goal in the competition as Borussia Dortmund drew 2-2 with Sevilla to progress to the quarter finals 5-4 on aggregate.

Tonight, Liverpool bring a 2-0 lead into their Champions League last 16 second leg with RB Leipzig in Budapest tonight.

Fabinho may return to the Reds midfield.

With a poor run of form of late, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp admits his side are missing the support of the club’s fans.

It’s an 8pm start.

That’s also the start time for the match between Paris Saint Germain and Barcelona in France.

PSG take a 4-1 first leg lead into the fixture.

Manchester City will return to Budapest for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Borussia Monchengladbach next week.

Coronavirus travel restrictions also meant the first match was played at the Puskas Arena.

City have a 2-nil lead on aggregate.

Pep Guardiola’s side play Southampton in the Premier League tonight, with kick off at the Etihad Stadium from 6pm.

A win for City would send them 14 points clear at the top of the table.

Ryan Giggs won’t be in charge of Wales during the next international break.

He’s agreed to remain on ‘special leave’ following his arrest in November after an allegation of assault, which he denies.

Robert Page will take over once again for upcoming matches with Belgium, Mexico and the Czech Republic.

CYCLING

Sam Bennett is wearing the green jersey in stage four of the Paris – Nice today.

Yesterdays sprint victory seems to have taken its toll on him as towards the middle of the peloton, at 1 minute 14 from the head of the main group.

The peleton are closing the gap on the leading 6 riders – it was a 4minute lead which has now closed to 2’19” with 65k remaining.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy insists his best days are ahead of him as he prepares for his defence of the Players Championship at Sawgrass in Florida this week.

The County Down star has been frustrated by swing issues.

He’s without a win in 16 months and it’s now 7 years since he won a major.

But he’s remaining positive.

TENNIS

Roger Federer makes his comeback from injury today after more than a year out.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner – who’s been sidelined with a knee injury – takes on Dan Evans in the second round of the Qatar Open.