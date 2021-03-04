RUGBY

Peter O’Mahony has signed a new two-year contract with the IRFU, which will keep him at Munster until 2023.

The 31-year-old made his Ireland debut in the Six Nations against Italy in 2012 and has since gone on to win 74 caps.

O’Mahony has represented Munster on 141 occasions.

The Corkman was also part of the Lions tour in 2017 and was captain for the opening Test of the series against New Zealand.

SOCCER

Liverpool will return to Budapest for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with German team RB Leipzig.

The first match was also played in Hungary due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Jurgen Klopp’s side head into next week’s game with a 2-nil advantage.

Jose Mourinho isn’t getting carried away after watching his Tottenham side put back to back wins together for the first time since January.

They hammered Burnley 4-nil in the Premier League at the weekend after they beat Wolfsberger in the Europa League on the same scoreline.

Spurs go to Fulham in the league this evening and a win would leave them just three points off the top four.

But Mourinho is refusing to predict whether they'll finish in the Champions League qualification spots at the end of the season

That game and Everton’s clash with West Brom at the Hawthorns kick off at 6 o’clock.

It’s an 8:15 start at Anfield where Liverpool host Chelsea.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell are all in the field for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Past winner McIlroy tees off just after 1o’clock Irish time alongside Tyrrell Hatton and Francesco Molinari.

Shane Lowry starts his opening round with Ian Poulter and Kevin Na just before half-five.

McDowell’s out around 5.15 while European Ryder Cup captain Harrington tees off after 6.

SNOOKER

Mark Allen and Aaron Hill are both into the second round of the Gibraltar Open.

Allen beat Jamie Curtis-Barnett 4-0 to set up a meeting with 15-year-old Iulian Boiko (pr: you-lee-an Boy-ko), who got the better of Fergal O’Brien by 4 frames to 3.

Cork teenager Aaron Hill won 4-1 against Brandon Sargeant and will now play Jamie Clarke in the next round.

This afternoon in the second round, Ken Doherty takes on Mark Selby, while Limerick’s Leo Fernandez will play Chen Zifan of China.

Both matches get underway at 2.

HORSE RACING

The ground at Clonmel has dried slightly and is now soft to heavy ahead of the meeting this afternoon.

The first of a six-race card goes to post at twenty-past-two this afternoon.