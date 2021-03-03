Gaelic Games

The new Management Team for the Kerry Minor Hurlers has been announced.

Causeways Tadhg Flynn is the new manager, and will be assisted by backroom team of 4.

They are Timmy Hourigan of Dr. Crokes, Richard Gentleman of Kilmoyley, Kieran Dineen, Abbeydorney and Pa Kelly, Clarecastle.

+++

The GAA Club Players’ Association has disbanded.

The group was established in 2017 to advocate a level playing field when it came to the issue of club fixtures.

With the confirmation of a split season at Congress, the CPA feels it’s work is complete.

SOCCER

Mikel Arteta insists he’s happy at Arsenal, following speculation he could be named as the next boss of Barcelona.

Reports in Spain have linked him with a return to the club where he started his playing career.

But Arteta says he has no intention of leaving north London just yet.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told his players to have “no regrets” at the end of the season as they try to chase down Premier League leaders Manchester City.

His Manchester United side travel to Crystal Palace this evening 15 points behind their rivals in the table.

Solskjaer admits the gap is big, but won’t give up on the title race until it’s mathematically over.

Elsewhere, Leicester play at Burnley and bottom side Sheffield United host Aston Villa.

**

Rangers can move another step closer to the Scottish Premiership title in tonight’s game against Livingston.

Hamilton meet League Cup winners St Johnstone.

**

A parliamentary inquiry into the link between sport and long-term brain injury is being launched.

Players, governing bodies and scientists will be among those giving evidence to MPs from next Tuesday.

Last year, Sir Bobby Charlton became the fifth member of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad to be diagnosed with dementia.

**

RUGBY

The head of the French Rugby Federation medical has cleared head coach Fabien Galthié of any wrongdoing in relation to the teams Covid 19 outbreak.

Roger Salamon told French radio station RTL that Galthié “had the right to do what he did” in leaving the national team’s Six Nations bubble the day after their win over Italy to watch his son play a game in Paris.

Les Bleus’ meeting with Scotland has yet to be rescheduled, with the latest reports from France indicating a preference for Friday 26 March.

France are due to face England in London in their round four clash on Saturday 13 March.

+++

OLYMPICS

Tokyo 2020 organisers say a decision on whether overseas spectators can attend this summer’s Olympics and Paralympics will be made at the end of the month.

Japanese newspaper The Mainichi had reported that overseas spectators wouldn’t be allowed to attend the Games due to COVID-19 concerns.

I-O-C president Thomas Bach reiterated their “full commitment” to making sure the event is safe for athletes and the Japanese people.

He’s also confirmed countries are making “good progress” in vaccinating competitors, but that having a Covid-19 jab won’t be mandatory

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Olympics-Jabbing.wav

Horse Racing

An Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board investigation into trainer Gordon Elliott will be held on Friday.

Cheveley Park Stud have withdrawn 8 horses from the Meath handler’s yard following his photo scandal.