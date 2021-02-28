SOCCER

Arsenal have clawed their way back into the early Premeir League game with Leicester City.

Youri Tielemans got an goal early at The King Power Stadium but that was cancelled out by a David Luiz header.

While an Alexandre Lacazette penalty on the stroke of half-time has given the Gunners a 2-1 lead

In the other early Premier League game, it is still goalless between Crystal Palace and Fulham where the second half is just getting underway.

From two o’clock, Tottenham are looking to carry their Europa League from into the Premeir League when they host Burnley.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he’ll use knowledge from recent meetings with Manchester United in today’s Premier League match.

He’s looking to preserve their unbeaten run since taking over last month – but their opponents haven’t lost on the road in the top flight this season.

This evening, bottom side Sheffield United take on Champions Liverpool at Bramall Lane from a quarter past seven.

—

There’s silverware on offer in Scotland this afternoon as Livingston and St Johnstone meet in the League Cup final.

There’s a 2pm kick-off at Hampden Park.

GOLF

A six-under par third round of 66 means Rory McIlroy is in contention ahead of tonight’s final round at the W-G-C Workday Championship.

He is in a tie for fifth on 11-under, four shots behind leader Collin Morikawa on 15 under.

Shane Lowry carded a four over 76 last night leaving him in a tie for 50th at two-over par for the tournament.

***

Seamus Power is best of the Irish heading into the final round of the Puerto Rico Open.

He’ll tee off from 10-under-par shortly before four o’clock Irish time in sole possession of tenth place, four shots off the lead held by Grayson Murray.

Pádraig Harrington meanwhile will get his final day’s action underway from 1-under-par.

***

Leona Maguire will get her final round of the Gainbridge on the LPGA tour underway from 6-under-par this afternoon.

The Cavan native is in a tie for 16th and seven shots off the lead.

RUGBY

There’s one game in the Guinness PRO14 this evening.

Leinster entertain Glasgow Warriors from half-past-5.

Going into the game the hosts are a point above Ulster at the top of Conference A.

Flanker Josh van der Flier is set to play his 90th game for the province when he lines out for Leo Cullen’s side.

SNOOKER

The Players Championship Final has just gotten underway in Milton Keynes

Two time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan is taking on John Higgins, who has never won the tournament.

RACING

There’s an eight race card at Naas this afternoon where the first goes to post at two-o’clock.