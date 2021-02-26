SOCCER

The FAI’s new CEO Jonathan Hill says controversy surrounding a motivational video that was shown to the Republic of Ireland squad before their friendly with England last year was a factor in Damien Duff’s departure.

41-year-old Duff stepped down as one of Stephen Kenny’s assistants in January, two months on from ‘videogate.’

No reason for the decision was given at the time.

Hill, who was appointed to his role in October of last year, says the video was just one reason behind it.

He has also stood by the FAI’s investigative process that some say undermined Kenny https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fai-9.mp3

Manchester United will face Italian giants AC Milan in the last-16 of the Europa League.

The tie will see striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reunited with his former club.

The 39-year-old has been with the Serie A club since December 2019 and previously played with United between 2016 and 2018.

Arsenal meanwhie will take on Greek side Olympiacos and Tottenham will face Dinamo Zagreb of Croatia.

Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers have been drawn to play Slavia Prague – who knocked out Leicester City last night,.

The first legs will be played on the 11th of March.

RUGBY

Joey Carbery is set to play in his first match in over a year this evening.

He’s been named on the bench for Munster who are away to Cardiff Blues in the Guinness PRO 14.

Ulster meanwile are at home to the Ospreys, and Connacht are in Italy to face Treviso.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy will begin his second round at the WGC Workday Championship in Florida later on from 3-under-par, 3 shots behind leaders Matthew Fitzpatrick and Webb Simpson.

Shane Lowry is level-par.

Seamus Power is 3-under-par and Padraig Harrington is 2-under as they prepare for their second rounds at the Puerto Rico Open.

The lead is currenlty shared by three players on 7-under.

RACING

There’s racing at Dundalk today with the first going to post at four-o’clock