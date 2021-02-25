The Ireland rugby team has been named to face Italy in Saturday’s Six Nations match in Rome.

There are 7 changes to the side that lost to France in the previous round with 11 Leinster players earning starting jerseys.

It’s an all-Leinster backline with Gibson Park and Captain Johnny Sexton returning to the 9 and 10 shirts, Will Connors is named in the back row and Jordan Larmour gets the nod on the right wing with James Lowe on the left and Hugo Keenan at fullback.

There’s an entirely new front row of Ronan Kelleher, who makes his first start, alongside props Dave Kilcoyne and Tadhg Furlong. James Ryan returns to the second row alongside Ian Henderson. Munsters Tadhg Beirne and CJ Stander are named at number 6 and 8 while Will Connors has been named as the number 7.

Munsters Craig Casey and Leinsters Ryan Baird are in line to make their Irish debuts off the bench.

Head coach Andy Farrell is looking for his first win of the 2021 campaign.

+++

The Six Nations Championship match between France and Scotland has been postponed.

The match – scheduled to take place at the Stade de France in Paris this Sunday – was under threat after an outbreak of Covid-19 in the France squad.

This morning an eleventh player tested positive for the virus leading to a cancellation of the squad’s training session this morning.

Tournament organisers say they will announce a new fixture date “in due course”.

+++

England head coach Eddie Jones has recalled Jamie George and Mark Wilson for their game against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

George Ford starts at 10 once again, with Owen Farrell named at inside centre.

Leicester’s George Martin is set to make his debut after being named on the bench.

+++

George North will become the youngest player in rugby union history to reach 100-caps for his country when Wales face England in the Six Nations on Saturday.

The 28 year old returns from injury in one of five changes head coach Wayne Pivac has made for the Cardiff clash.

Jonathan Davies, Josh Adams, Kieran Hardy and Josh Navidi also come into the team.

+++

Some good news for Munster fans as,

Joey Carbery is set to make his long awaited comeback tomorrow night.

The 25-year-old has been out of action because of an ankle injury that dates all the way back to August 2019.

Carberys named on the bench for the Guinness Pro14 clash with Cardiff Blues. Kerry’s JJ Hanrahan starts at outhalf with KO 8pm.

SOCCER

Manchester United, Arsenal, Leicester City and Rangers are all in Europa League action later.

United carry a 4-0 first leg advantage over Real Sociedad into their match at Old Trafford.

Red Devils youngsters Amad Diallo and Shola Shoretire could feature, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is willing to give them an opportunity.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Ole-Young-players.wav

+++

Arsenal are tied at 1 goal apiece with Benfica entering their match in Athens,

Leicester and Slavia Prague are scoreless ahead of their encounter at the King Power Stadium,

while Rangers bring a 4-3 advantage into their match with Royal Antwerp.

+++

The father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has sadly drowned in a lake near his holiday home in Brazil.

Jose Becker had been swimming at a dam on his property.

Police say no foul play is suspected.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are in the field for the WGC Workday Championship in Florida.

McIlroy starts at 4:30 while Lowry tees off after 5.

=

Padraig Harrington is playing at the Puerto Rico Open – the Dubliner’s over through 5 – JJ Spaun leads on 3 under par.

OLYMPICS

The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics will start at the end of next month – which should signal that the Games will go ahead this summer.

It was – at this stage a year ago – that the event was called off because of coronavirus.

Organisers have published a list of rules for the relay, including face mask wearing and no cheering from fans.

They’ve also warned the route or runners could change without much notice.

HORSE RACING

There is a National Hunt card today at Thurles, with the first off at 2.20