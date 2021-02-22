SOCCER

Vera Pauw has signed contract extension to remain as Republic of Ireland manager for another two years.

Pauw will remain in charge for the 2023 World Cup qualification campaign and – if successful – for the tournament in Australia.

The Dutch native took over from Colin Bell in September 2019 and missed out on clinching a play-off spot for the 2022 UEFA Women’s European Championship.

Pauw told F-A-I-T-V that she feels that the team has serious potential https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/verapow.mp3

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has vowed to investigate how news of Jack Grealish’s injury was leaked on social media.

The club captain missed their 2-1 Premier League defeat to Leicester with a shin problem.

Smith was unhappy that news of their star player’s absence had emerged online 24 hours before the game https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/deansmith-1.mp3

Meanwhile there’s one game this evening in the Premier League, as Brighton host rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium.

Republic of Ireland international James McCarthy is set to have a late fitness test for Palace – having not played yet this month due to a groin injury.

Brighton are unbeaten in six league games and a win would see them climb above tonight’s opponents into 14th place.

Waterford have signed that teenage Irish midfielder Adam O’Reilly on loan.

The Ireland under-19 international will link up with the Blues from Preston North End until the end of June.

The Cork native has been at the Championship club since leaving Ringmahon Rangers in 2016.

RUGBY

Five more positive cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the French rugby squad, leading to major doubts over whether they will play Scotland this Sunday.

It brings to 14 the number of positive cases among players and management in the last week.

Captain Charles Ollivon – who scored their opening try against Ireland – and Brice Dulin – who was man of the match at the Aviva Stadium – are among the latest group of 5 to test positive.

In total, nine of the 23 players who lined out versus Ireland have since contracted coronavirus.

GOLF

Tiger Woods says he “hopes” to play in the Masters in April after undergoing back surgery for a fifth time.

The 15 time major golf champions, went under the knife to relieve a pressurised disc fragment last month.

Woods recovered from spinal fusion surgery in 2017 to win the green jacket at Augusta in 2019.

RACING

It’s heavy ground at Fairyhouse this afternoon.

The seven-race card takes place on the inner track with the action getting underway at at five-to-two.