RUGBY

The Munster team has been named for Saturday night’s Guinness PRO14 clash against Edinburgh at Murrayfield (7.35pm).



There are nine changes to the side that defeated Benetton last time out as Billy Holland captains the team on his 240th appearance for the province.

Holland joins Ronan O’Gara on 240 Munster appearances and is now joint-second on the all-time list behind record-holder Donncha O’Callaghan.

Five of the players who signed contract extensions with the province this week are among the 23-man squad.

Andrew Conway returns to the side for his first appearance since December and is one of four players returning from Ireland camp in the starting backline along with Craig Casey, Shane Daly and Chris Farrell.

Mike Haley is named at full-back with Conway and Daly on either flank.

Damian de Allende is partnered by Farrell in the centres with JJ Hanrahan in the half-backs with Casey.

James Cronin, Niall Scannell and John Ryan pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Holland in the engine room.

Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete and Gavin Coombes form the back row.

Rory Scannell, who has made 138 appearances for the province, is in line to make his 100th PRO14 appearance off the bench.

Leinster are away to the Dragons in the PRO 14 in Wales tonight, with brothers Harry Byrne and Ross Byrne to start.

Meanwhile, Ulster are in Scotland to face Glasgow.

Both games kick off at 7.35.

SOCCER

John Egan has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s three upcoming matches in March, through injury.

The Sheffield United defender dislocated a toe in a clash with West Ham’s Jesse Lingard in Monday’s Premier League loss.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says Egan will be out for eight weeks, meaning he will miss the World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Luxembourg as well as the friendly against Qatar.

GAELIC GAMES

Cork senior football boss Ronan McCarthy will have no involvement with the squad until May after he was proven to have engaged in misconduct.

Douglas native McCarthy was originally slapped with a 12 week ban by the GAA after the Rebel squad gathered on Youghal beach last month.

McCarthy appealed this sanction to the GAA’s hearings committee and they have upheld the punishment.

TENNIS

Daniil Medvedev will face Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s Australian Open Final.

The Russian got the better of Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets 6-4, 6-2, 7-5

The win put the World Number four into just his second ever Grand Slam final.

SOCCER

In the Premier League this evening, Wolves can leapfrog Leeds United in the table with a win when the sides meet later.

Kick off at Molinuex is at 8.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy and Padraig Harrington both struggled on day one of the Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour in California.

McIlroy is 2 over par and Harrington is 4 over after their opening rounds.

American Sam Burns leads on 7 under.

HORSE RACING

The all weather track at Dundalk hosts an 8 race card today, with the first off at 4.

Tomorrow’s fixture at Gowran Park has become the third National Hunt racing fixture abandoned this week, as the track is waterlogged.

Officials are hoping to reschedule the meeting.