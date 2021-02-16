RUGBY

Harry Byrne, John Cooney and Eric O’Sullivan have all been released from the Ireland squad, as the group head into their break weekend in the Six Nations.

They provided specialist injury cover late last week, but now look unlikely to return to the squad for the game against Italy on the 27th.

24 members of the training squad have been retained for a two-day mini camp this week, with a further 12 players returning to their provincial setups, to avail of game time in the PRO 14 this weekend.

The French rugby squad have been forced to isolate, after a member of Fabien Galthie’s backroom team tested positive for Covid-19 following their win against Ireland on Sunday.

The unidentified backroom member of staff is the only part of the travelling group to have tested positive, with all players returning negative tests.

However, head coach Fabien Galthie’s Covid-19 test was inconclusive, with all members of the group to be retested.

The IRFU have confirmed that all tests on their players and staff have returned negative.

SOCCER

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says everyone at the club is committed to getting their season back on track.

After falling well behind Manchester City in their Premier League title defence, they turn their attentions to the Champions League this evening.

They face RB Leipzig in the last-16 in Budapest after the first leg was switched from Germany to Budapest because of coronavirus travel restrictions.

That kicks off at 8, as does the meeting of Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain.

===

John Egan looks to be a major injury doubt for the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers next month.

The Sheffield United defender was stretchered off with his right leg in a brace, in the closing stages of his side’s 3-0 defeat to West Ham last night.

Ireland begin their qualifying campaign away to Serbia on March 24th, before facing Luxembourg three days later, with a friendly against Qatar to follow.

Sheffield boss Chris Wilder

Formula One

British F1 driver Lando Norris knows there’ll be more pressure on him to secure podium places when the new season starts next month.

The McLaren driver finished third in July’s Austrian Grand Prix to secure his first ever top three finish.

Norris tells Sky Sports it’s natural for people to be wanting more from him.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic leads Alexander Zverev 2 sets to 1 in their Australian Open quarter final in Melbourne.

The winner will face Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev in the last four, after the world number 114 defeated 16th seed Grigor Dimitrov of Belarus in four sets.

==

In the women’s draw Serena Williams was in impressive form, defeating second seed Simona Halep 6-3 6-3.

She’ll now face 2019 champion Naomi Osaka in what will be her 40th Grand Slam semi final.

Williams says today’s performance was her best so far in the tournament.

Racing

Bristol De Mai, Easyland and Santini head the handicap for the Randox Grand National next month.

Race winner from the last two Grand National’s Tiger Roll starts one pound lighter on the handicap at 11 stone 10 pounds