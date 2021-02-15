SOCCER

The redevelopment of Dalymount Park has taken a big step after the Department of Finance approved a draw down of over nine-hundred-thouand euro.

The news was announced by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe today – 13 months after Dublin City Council awarded the funds for the regeneration project.

The entire redevelopment is projected to cost 34.3 million euro in conjunction with the redevelopment of Phibsborough Shopping Centre.

The latest funding was received in January and will be used for facilitating the appointment of architects, engineers and a design team to work alongside project managers.

=

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insists he’s keen to involve players from the academy as much as he can during his time at the club.

The Blues host Newcastle in the Premier League tonight.

Mason Mount, Reece James and Tammy Abraham are among the first team players who’ve come through the system.

Tuchel says he’s encouraged youngsters throughout his management career https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/13sport-15.mp3

Kick off at Stamford Bridge is 8.

Before that at 6, West Ham can move above Chelsea and into the top four if they win at home to bottom side Sheffield United.

=

GAELIC GAMES

Kilkenny’s Denise Gaule and Grace Walsh have been nominated for the Camogie Senior Player of the Year award along with Galway’s Shauna Healy.

Kilkenny were crowned All Ireland champions in December with a three point win over Galway in the final.

The Intermediate Player of the Year shortlist is made up of Antrim’s Maeve Kelly and Down pair Niamh Mallon and Sara-Louise Graffin.

Armagh’s Ciara Donnelly and Leanne Donnelly are in the running for the Junior Player of the Year with Cavan’s Róisín O’Keeffe.

The Camogie All-Stars teams will be announced at a virtual event on Saturday, the 6th of March.

=

TENNIS

Rafa Nadal remains on course to win a record breaking 21st Grand Slam title.

The Spaniard’s into the quarter finals of the Australian Open after a straight sets win over Italy’s Fabio Fognini.

Women’s top seed Ashleigh Barty’s also into the last eight in Melbourne following a 6-3 6-4 win over American Shelby Rogers

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina was beaten in three sets by Jessica Pegula.

=

FORMULA 1

Red Bull will make their own engines from 2022 after agreeing to take over Honda’s Formula One operation.

The Japanese manufacturer’s leaving the sport at the end of the year, but the new deal allows Red Bull to continue using their technology.

The agreement with Honda will run through until 2025 when F1 introduces the next generation of engines.

=

RACING

There’s a seven race card at Thurles where the first race goes to post at 2.00.