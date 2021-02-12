RUGBY

Billy Burns and Jamieson Gibson Park will start for Ireland against France on Sunday.

With neither Jonathan Sexton or Conor Murray are in the in the matchday squad, the scrum half picked up a hamstring strain and Sexton missed markers in his return to play protocols.

Iain Henderson will captain the side for the first time, from the second row alongside Tadhg Beirne, with James Ryan not fit to play.

As expected, Rhys Ruddock starts in the back row in place of the suspended Peter O’Mahony, his first cap since the World Cup in 2019.

There are eight changes to the matchday 23, head coach Andy Farrell insists it is an opportunity for others https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/matchday23.mp3

SOCCER

Jurgen Klopp says Fabinho will miss tomorrow’s Premier League game at Leicester through injury

The Brazilian joined an ever lengthening list of absentees at the Merseyside club after picking up a muscle injury in training.

The German manger said says with Brazilian out, there’ll be a chance for someone else to impress https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jkfab.mp3

TENNIS

World number three Dominic Thiem admitted he thought he was out of the Australian Open during his five set clash with Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios took a two set lead before being reeled in 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 by Thiem.

World number one Novak Djokovic is two sets to one up against Taylor Fritz of the United States.

Play was suspended as the Rod Laver Arena as crowds have to be evacuated as a five day circuit breaker lockdown in Melbourne has been initiated.

Earlier, there were wins for Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.

HORSE RACING

And there are 8 races on today’s all weather card at Dundalk, with the first off at 4pm.