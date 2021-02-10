SOCCER

The away leg of Chelsea’s Champions League last 16 tie with Atletico Madrid will be played in Bucharest.

The match on the 23rd of February has been switched from Spain to Romania because of coronavirus restrictions.

The second leg is due to take place as planned at Stamford Bridge next month.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti admits he’s more concerned about securing European football next season than winning the FA Cup.

The Merseyside club host Tottenham in the fifth round this evening at Goodison Park.

Kick off is at 8.15.

Ancelotti says the financial boost of playing in Europe is key to his long-term plans for the Toffees.

Elsewhere,

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists there are no guarantees they’ll extend their 14-match winning run at Swansea this evening.

The Premier League leaders head to the Championship promotion contenders in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Guardiola says form can be a very fickle thing.

At 7.30, Leicester host Brighton and Sheffield United face Bristol City.

Last night,

An extra time goal from Scott McTominay gave Manchester United a 1-0 win over West Ham in their FA Cup fifth round tie at Old Trafford.

During that game West Ham made English football’s first ever concussion substitution

Issa Diop was replaced by Ryan Fredericks at half-time at Old Trafford, following a clash of heads with United’s Anthony Martial.

His manager David Moyes says they wanted to be cautious about Diop’s health.`

Tonight’s Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and Hamilton has been postponed due to heavy snow.

There will now be just two games, starting with Tommy Wright taking charge of Kilmarnock for the first time in their clash with Motherwell.

That’s followed by champions Celtic looking to make it three wins in a row on their trip to St Mirren.

Instagram says it will take tougher action on people who send abusive messages, following recent incidents of racism aimed at footballers.

New measures will include removing accounts of users who continue to break the rules and developing stricter controls for direct messaging.

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford is among those who’ve reported being racially abused on social media.

TENNIS

World number one Novak Djokovic defeated American Frances Tiafoe in 4 sets in their Australian Open second round match in Melbourne this morning.

Third seed Dominic Thiem saw off Dominik Koepfer in straight sets.

Serena Williams is into the third round of the ladies singles after she breezed past Nina Stojanovic in straight sets.

Her sister Venus lost 6-1, 6 love to Sara Errani.

Petra Kvitova and Bianca Andreescu were knocked out.

It was far from plain sailing for the world number two Simona Halep, who battled back from 5 games to 2 down in the third set to defeat Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5 in the deciding set of their encounter.

Naomi Osaka had an easier time of it in defeating Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-3.

GAA

Down senior football manager Paddy Tally has been proven by the GAA to have engaged in misconduct, but he’s had his ban shortened to 8 weeks.

Tally was originally slapped with a 12-week ban by the Association after the Down squad gathered at Abbey CBS in Newry last month.

The GAA have prohibited collective training during the Level 5 lockdown.

Former Cork football captain and St Finbarr’s All-Ireland club winner Christy Ryan has passed away at the age of 63.

Ryan won two Munster senior medals in the eighties with Cork and also won four All-Ireland medals across both codes with his club St Finbarr’s.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington is isolating having become the fifth player this year on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19.

The European Ryder Cup captain has been forced to withdraw from this week’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

Organisers of the Open golf are planning to hold a “full-scale” event with fans in July.

R and A chief executive Martin Slumbers says they’re proceeding with “cautious optimism” due to the “rapid roll-out” of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

But back-up plans are in place for a limited number of spectators to attend – or for the championships to be held behind closed doors.

Olympics

Members of the organising committee for this summer’s rearranged Olympics will meet on Friday to discuss their response to controversial comments made by Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori.

The 83-year-old has faced some calls to resign after saying women in meetings talked too much.

He’s since apologised.

The International Olympic Committee have called his remarks “absolutely inappropriate”.

Greyhounds

There was a 12 race program last night at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

Reporting Jerry O Sullivan.