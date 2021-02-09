RUGBY

Leinster back row Jack Conan has been called up to the Ireland squad for Sunday’s Six Nations game against France at the Aviva Stadium.

Head coach Andy Farrell is set to be without Munster forward Peter O’Mahony after he was red carded in the defeat to Wales last weekend.

O’Mahony will face a disciplinary hearing by video conference later this afternoon.

Captain Johnny Sexton and lock James Ryan are undergoing the return to play protocols after suffering head injuries in Cardiff and are doubts for the French clash.

Ryan Baird will train with the squad again this week, while Ed Byrne has also remained with the squad but Gavin Coombes has returned to train with Munster.

=

Meanwhile, England head coach Eddie Jones has made two changes to his squad following their shock opening defeat to Scotland.

Kyle Sinckler and Mako Vunipola return for Saturday’s match against Italy at Twickenham.

Harry Williams and Tom West have gone back to their clubs.

=

SOCCER

There’s an F-A Cup quarter-final spot up for grabs when Manchester United take on West Ham United at Old Trafford this evening.

The hosts will be without French midfielder Paul Pogba who’s been ruled out with a thigh injury.

The Hammers haven’t won a match at Old Trafford in 14 years.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping that home advantage will make a difference again tonight https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/1pm.mp3

There’s one other fifth round tie and new Bournemouth signing Shane Long could feature against Burnley.

The Irish striker travels with his new side to Turf Moor for a 5:30 kick-off.

=

TENNIS

Women’s top seed Ashleigh Barty has booked her place in the second round of the Australian Open with a 6-love 6-love win over Danka Kovinic ((pr: danka koh-VIN-itch)).

Defending champion Sofia Kenin and sixth seed Karolina Pliskova both enjoyed straight sets wins.

16-year-old American Coco Gauff is also into the next round but two-time winner Victoria Azarenka was beaten in two sets by Jessica Pegula.

British number one Johanna Konta suffered an abdominal injury which forced her to retire from her first-round match.

The 13th seed had won the first set 6-4 and left the court for treatment before falling 2-love behind in the second and conceding to Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan.

=

Rafael Nadal, who’s going for a record 21st Grand Slam, needed less than 2 hours to see off Laslo Djere in three sets.

=

OLYMPICS

The International Olympics Committee has called Tokyo 2020 organising president Yoshiro Mori’s recent comments about women “inappropriate”.

But they’ve stopped short of calling for the 83-year-old to step down.

Mori apologised last week for saying women talked too much and held up meetings.