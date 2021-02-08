RUGBY

Former Ireland international Alan Quinlan believes Harry Byrne should be considered by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

Ulster’s Billy Burns replaced the injured Johnny Sexton during yesterday’s Six Nations defeat to Wales in Cardiff.

Sexton is set to have a HIA today after taking a knock to the head, making him a doubt for next Sunday’s game against France

Ross Byrne is one of the potential replacements but Quinlan thinks the younger of the Byrne brothers, Harry should come into the reckoning:

Soccer

West Ham’s Tomas Soucek has had his red card against Fulham overturned on appeal.

The Czech midfielder will now be eligible for tomorrow’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against Manchester United.

Soucek was sent-off in added time at the end of the second half after coming into contact with Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Referee Mike Dean was asked to look at the incident on the pitchside monitor by VAR official Lee Mason and decided to show a red card to Soucek for violent conduct.

Meanwhile, Mike Dean has asked the Premier League to not roster him to a game this weekend.

That is following the referee receiving death threats after the game.

Dean has said that he has reported death threats to him and his family to the Police.

===

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he was impressed with his team despite them being beaten 4-1 by Manchester City in the Premier League.

The defending champions are now 10 points behind City – who are five points clear at the top of the table.

Klopp tells Sky Sports News, the score line isn’t reflective of the game.

===

Chelsea are just a point off the Premier League’s top four after winning 2-1 at bottom side Sheffield United.

It’s now four games unbeaten under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

With champions Liverpool just ahead of them, he’s pleased they’re back in contention for Champions League football.

===

There’s one game in the Premier League tonight with Leeds at home to Crystal Palace.

Kick off at Elland Road is 8.00 and a win for either side would move them up to 10th place.

Motorsport

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has signed a new one-year contract with Mercedes.

The British driver says he’s looking forward to achieving more “incredible things” in his ninth season with them.

He’ll go for an unprecedented eighth title when the new campaign gets underway in Bahrain next month.

It is been considered a shroud move by team boss Toto Wolff, as both his drivers will be out of contract next season and competition for seats should go on for the full season as a result.

==

Meanwhile, Craig Breen and Paul Nagle have spent this morning testing ahead of the WRC Round at the Artic Rally Finland.

The pair are due to take part in their first round of the season at the end of the month which is run on fully covered snow paths in temperatures as low as -30 degrees.

Tennis

Defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic is into the second round of the Australian Open.

The world number one beat Jeremy Chardy of France by three sets to love on the opening day in Melbourne

Last year’s beaten finalist Dominic Thiem is also into the second round along with seven time winner Serena Williams and 2019 champion Naomi Osaka.