RUGBY

Ireland coach Andy Farrell says James Lowe has earned the chance to start against Wales in the Guinness Six Nations this weekend.

The Leinster wing has been handed his first start in the competition for Ireland’s tournament opener in Cardiff.

Farrell says the New Zealand-native has impressed in training this week https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/aflowe.mp3

Lowe starts on the left-wing with Keith Earls on the right and Hugo Keenan at full-back.

Captain Johnny Sexton has shaken off a hamstring niggle to start at out-half with Conor Murray at scrum-half and Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw the centres.

Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Andrew Porter will start in the front-row with Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan in the second-row.

Josh van Flier joins Munster duo C-J Stander and Peter O’Mahony in the back-row.

===

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has been passed fit to start Sunday’s match at the Principality Stadium.

Jones had been sidelined since injuring his knee against Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Flanker Dan Lydiate will play his first international in over two years with wing Louis Rees-Zammit set to make his tournament debut.

George North continues in the centre with Jonathan Davies still missing.

===

Connacht will be aiming to put back-to-back defeats behind them when they face the Dragons in the PRO14 this evening.

Out-half Jack Carty will earn his 150th cap for the Westerners in the game at Rodney Parade.

Andy Friend’s side need a win to keep their bid for Champions Cup qualification on track.

GOLF

Defending champion Graeme McDowell is level-par after two rounds at golf’s Saudi International.

The Ulster man shot a second successive round of 70 this morning and he’s nine shots behind leader David Horsey.

Cormac Sharvin is one-under after a round of 69 with Shane Lowry also one-under after five holes.

Paul Dunne is one-over after three.

===

Rory McIlroy is one-under-par heading into his second round at the Waste Management Open in Arizona.

He’s seven shots off the joint leaders Mark Hubbard and Matthew NeSmith.

Padraig Harrington tees off later from level-par.

SOCCER

West Ham boss David Moyes admits he could look at signing Jesse Lingard permanently if he maintains his impressive start to life at the London Stadium.

The forward who’s on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season, scored twice on his debut in the midweek 3-1 win at Aston Villa.

Moyes says they’ll look at Lingard’s situation in the summer.

===

There’s a top of the table clash in the SkyBet Championship tonight.

Leaders Norwich head to third placed Swansea.

A Norwich win would move them seven points clear at the summit.

RACING

Minella Indo heads a field of five for Sunday’s Grade 1 Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

Willie Mullins runs both Kemboy and Melon as he seeks an 11th win in the race.

Last year’s hero Delta Work and The Storyteller line out for Gordon Elliott.