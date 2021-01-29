RUGBY

Ireland and Lions prop Tadhg Furlong will play his first match in a year tomorrow.

Having recovered from a calf issue and been included in the Six Nations squad this week, he’s been named to start for Leinster against Scarlets in the Guinness PRO14.

Scrum-half Luke McGrath will captain the defending champions in Wales while teenager Jamie Osborne is in line to win his first cap from the bench.

===

Munster head-coach Johann van Graan has made 13 changes for their trip to Benetton.

Gavin Coombes and Mike Haley are the only players retained from last week’s defeat to Leinster.

Tight-head prop Roman Salanoa has been handed his first start for the Reds in the league.

SOCCER

Peter Lawwell will stand down as Celtic’s chief executive this summer – retiring after 17 years with the club.

They’ve won 29 trophies during his time in charge, but issues on and off the pitch this season have put pressure on the board at Parkhead.

Former Celtic striker Andy Walker tells Sky Sports News why he thinks Lawwell is walking away https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/AndyWalker.mp3

Scottish Rugby’s current chief operating officer Dominic McKay will take over.

===

The full extent of Liverpool defender Joel Matip’s ankle ligament injuy will be known later this afternoon.

Matip was forced to come off at half-time in the Red’s win at Tottenham last night and he’s set to have a scan in the next few hours.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp added that they’ll only sign cover if the “right player” is available.

===

There’s a key game in the fight for promotion in the SkyBet Championship this evening.

In-form Reading entertain Bournemouth who’ve lost their last two league games.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington is three-under-par after 16 holes of his second round at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

He’s six shorts behind clubhouse leader Robert MacIntyre.

Shane Lowry is also finished his second round at two-under while Graeme McDowell will miss the cut after ending today on five-over.

===

Rory McIlroy is four shots off the lead heading into day two at the Farmers’ Insurance Open on the P-G-A Tour.

He’ll tee off his second round at Torrey Pines later from four-under-par.

Patrick Reed and Alex Noren are the joint leaders at eight-under.

GAELIC GAMES

Limerick hurling manager John Kiely is urging the G-A-A not to rush into a decision around the resumption of games this year.

The All-Ireland winning boss says public health must be the main priority – with the Association expected to ask teams not to resume training until March.

Kiely feels the G-A-A should take their time to plot a pathway for matches to get back underway.