CRICKET

Ireland are on course to win the final match of the One Day International Series against Afghanistan.

Paul Stirling is at the crease with Curtis Campher chasing a target of 267 set by their opponents who lost the toss and were sent out to bat first.

A short time ago, Ireland were 129 for 3.

Stirling was just 8 runs from his 12th O-D-I century while a win would see Ireland collect ten World Cup qualifying points.

SOCCER

Manchester City will go top of the Premier League tonight should they defeat West Brom at the Hawthorns.

That match has an 8.15 kick off.

At the same time, Southampton host Arsenal.

Gunners skipper Pierre Emerick Aubameyang will miss that match for personal reasons.

There are two matches which kick off at 6pm.

Newcastle United host Leeds United while Crystal Palace take on West Ham United at Selhurst Park.

Hammers manager David Moyes has played down talk of his team securing European football next season.

A victory at Palace would take them into the top four.

A victory at Palace would take them into the top four.

However Moyes thinks it would be a huge ask for his side to keep up their good run of form

Former Wales captain Ashley Williams has retired from playing football.

He led his country to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 – and made over 300 appearances for Swansea.

Williams’ most recent spell was with Bristol City.

GAA

The Donegal county board have named Karl Lacey as the county’s Head of Academy Development.

The appointment comes after Lacey stepped down from his role as a selector for the Donegal senior football team after three seasons in the role.

The county board have also endorsed a new academy development structure overseen by the Games Development Manager Aaron Kyles.

Paudie Murray will remain in charge of the Cork senior camogie team for the 2021 season.

Murray was ratified as manager last night for the 10th year in a row by the camogie board on Leeside.

HORSE RACING

Today’s meeting at Down Royal has been cancelled as parts of the track are unfit for racing due to frost.

The fixture has been rescheduled for Thursday February 4th.