Munster’s Craig Casey and Ulster’s Tom O’Toole are the only uncapped players named in the Ireland squad for the Six Nations.

Head coach Andy Farrell has named a 36 man squad ahead of the opening game against Wales on the 7th of February.

There’s no place for Jacob Stockdale, who is unavailable for the trip to Cardiff due to a knee injury but Johnny Sexton, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Peter O’Mahony and James Lowe are all selected, despite injury concerns.

Ireland squad:

Backs

Bundee Aki (Connacht), Billy Burns (Ulster), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Craig Casey (Munster), Andrew Conway (Munster), Shane Daly (Munster), Keith Earls (Munster), Chris Farrell (Munster), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Conor Murray (Munster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Jonathan Sexton (Leinster) (captain)

Forwards

Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Will Connors (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Kerry’s Ultan Dillane (Connacht), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Quinn Roux (Connacht), Rhys Ruddock (Leinster)

James Ryan (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

Chelsea are expected to appoint former Borussia Dortmund and ParisSaint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel as their new head coach.

The German will replace the Frank Lampard who has been sacked after just 18 months in charge.

The club’s all-time top goal-scorer guided the Blues into fourth in the Premier League in his first season in charge.

However – despite spending over 220 million euro in the last transfer window they lie in 9th place in the league and five points off the Champions League places.

Not getting the best from his new signings was his downfall – according to former Chelsea defender defender Mario Melchiot https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mario-1.mp3

There’s more FA Cup fourth round action tonight with Tottenham away to Championship side Wycombe.

Kick off at Adams Park is 7.45 and the winners will play Everton in the fifth round.

The San Francisco 49ers have increased their stake in Leeds United to 37 percent.

Paraag Marathe, the NFL team’s president has become the Premier League club’s vice-chairman.

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani remains the majority owner.

Rangers have confirmed the signing of Scott Wright on a pre-contract agreement from Aberdeen.

The Scotland youth international is due to join the Scottish Premiership leaders in the summer.

Meanwhile, Glenn Middleton has left Rangers to join St Johnstone on loan for the rest of the season.

Former Bohemians striker Andre Wright’s move to Scottish Championship side Ayr United has been confirmed.

The English centre-forward has signed a deal until the end of the season with Ayr.

The 24-year-old spend 18 months at Dalymount Park and scored 16 goals in 35 appearances for the Gypsies.

