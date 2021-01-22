RUGBY

Garry Ringrose has made a return from injury to be named in the Leinster backline for Saturday’s rescheduled PRO 14 game against Munster.

CJ Stander will make his 150th appearance in red as he is selected at number 8 with Peter O’Mahony captaining the Munster side.

Jonathan Sexton will skipper the visitors for that game at Thomond Park kicking off at 7.35.

SOCCER

Mick McCarthy is set for a swift return to football management, following his short spell in charge of Apoel Nicosia.

It has been reported that the former Ireland boss will take over at Cardiff City after they sacked Neil Harris yesterday.

McCarthy will take over a side low on confidence, currently 15th in the Championship table on a six match losing run.

Arsenal have signed Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Australian has been out of favour at the Amex Stadium after losing his number one shirt to Robert Sanchez in December.

Brighton boss Graham Potter says Ryan wanted to leave the club in the hope of getting more first team opportunities elsewhere

In the FA Cup fourth round tonight, non league Chorley host Wolves.

Ahead of that tie, Chorley Chairman Ken Wright has hit back at claims from Wolves that their pitch could put player welfare at risk.

While in the Championship, Stoke City take on Watford.

Both matches kick off at 7.45.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is level par for the day at the Abu Dhabi Championship in second place on 8 under par two shots behind Tyrell Hatton.

Padraig Harrington is 2 under par.

Graeme McDowell is a shot ouside the cut line on even par and Shane Lowry is finished for the day on 1 over par.

OLYMPICS

The International Olympic Committee says reports this summer’s games in Tokyo will be cancelled are “categorically untrue”.

Earlier the Japanese Government had also dismissed the speculation and insisted coronavirus would not prevent the rescheduled event taking place.

The pandemic has already forced the Games to be postponed by a year.