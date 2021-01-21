GOLF

Rory McIlroy has made an excellent start to the Abu Dhabi Championship on the European Tour.

The County Down star carded a bogey free 8 under par round of 64.

He lies a shot ahead of England’s Tyrrell Hatton.

McIlroy has finished in second place on four occasions in Abu Dhabi, but he’s never won.

Padraig Harrington is 2 under par following a round of 70.

Shane Lowry is now 3 over par

GAA

3 Kerry players have been selected in the Top 20 players from the EirGrid GAA Football U20 All-Ireland Championship.

Beaufort Wing back Sean O’Brien, Kenmare Corner back Dan McCarthy and Ruairi Ó Beaglaoich, corner forward from An Gaeltacht.

All 3 played part in the elongated season in which Kerry beat Cork to claim the U20 Munster Championship before a 5 point semi-final loss to eventual winners Galway.

+++

2013 Footballer of the Year Michael Darragh Macauley has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The Ballyboden St Endas midfielder played a key role in Dublin’s historic six-in-a-row All-Ireland Senior Football Championship success.

In total MacAuley won 8 All Ireland medals, 10 Leinster crowns, 5 National Leagues and two All Star awards.

He is also won the Club All-Ireland in 2016.

SOCCER

A joint statement from FIFA and the six football confederations has reiterated that a closed European Super League would not receive support from any of them.

It adds that any club or player involved in such a competition would not be allowed to compete in the World Cup, the Euros or any tournament organised by FIFA or the regional confederations.

The document is signed by the presidents of each organisation, including FIFA’s Gianni Infantino and UEFA’s Aleksander Ceferin

+++

Manchester United are back on top of the Premier League after coming from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage.

Paul Pogba got the winner with a brilliant left-footed drive from outside the box.

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the Frenchman is starting to show that he’s world-class.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says they’re playing like title challengers again.

They beat Aston Villa 2-nil and now sit two points behind leaders Manchester United with a game in hand over their rivals.

City have now won six top flight matches in a row and Guardiola is happy with his players mentality…

In the Premier League tonight, fourth placed Liverpool host Burnley at Anfield.

Joel Matip may return for the Reds, with the match to kick off at 8pm.

+++

Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed Josef Bican’s record for the most goals scored for club and country in football history.

He netted for the 760th time in Juventus’s 2-nil win over Napoli in the Italian Super Cup Final last night. The victory brought Andrea Pirlos first trophy of his managerial career.

Ronaldo has also played for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Sporting Lisbon.

RUGBY

Louise Galvin is this year’s Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s 7’s Player of the Year.

The Kerry native, called time on her career in October 2020, having played in 96 World Series games for her country, scoring 22 tries.

+++

Béibhinn Parsons has been named Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s Player of The Year.

The Ballinasloe winger enjoyed a tremendous season with Ireland, while balancing international rugby with her studies.

Parsons who is just 19 years old scored three tries during the 2020 Women’s Six Nations.

=

Leinster’s Garry Ringrose has been named Men’s Player of The Year.

The centre was a key man for the Blues in their unbeaten league campaign.

RACING

Grand National-winning jockey David Mullins has decided to retire at the age of 24.

The nephew of Willie Mullins won the 2016 Grand National aboard Rule The World, and had nine Grade One victories to his name.

Mullins says he’s been trying to quit the sport for the last year to eighteen months.