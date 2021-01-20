Soccer

The FAI has announced SSE Airtricity will sponsor the Women’s National League on top of renewing its deal with the League of Ireland.

It’s the first time that the Women’s National League has shared a sponsor with the League of Ireland in a deal that sees SSE Airtricity on board until the end of the 2022 season.

The new SSE Airtricity Premier Division season is due to kick off on the 19th of March, with the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League getting underway on the 26th of March.

+++

Leicester City are top of the Premier League table.

Goals from Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison gave them a 2-nil win at home to Chelsea last night.

A fifth defeat in eight Premier League games has heaped further pressure on Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers isn’t getting carried away by his team’s lofty position.

In the nights other game West Brom lost at West Ham by 2 goals to 1.

Leicesters stay at the top of the table might be a short one. Both Manchester clubs – United and City – could there by tonight.

Second placed United play Fulham at Craven Cottage from 8.15 and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could rotate his starting 11.

City welcome Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium for a 6pm kick off.

+++

Southampton will host Arsenal in round 4 of the FA Cup.

A much changed Saints side beat Shrewsbury 2-nil last night.

RUGBY

England rugby union head coach Eddie Jones is in isolation after one of his coaching team contracted coronavirus.

Matt Proudfoot returned a positive result in screening before the Six Nations campaign.

Jones and Simon Amor were identified as close contacts and will miss the first day when the team link-up at St George’s Park next Wednesday.

+++

Meanwhile, Wales and Scotland have named their squads for the upcoming 6 Nations tournament.

Wales have named a 36-man squad with Scarlets back-row Josh Macleod as the only uncapped player selected by Wayne Pivac.

Prop Rhodri Jones is recalled having last represented his country in 2018.

There’s no place in the squad for Bath fly-half Rhys Priestland – despite speculation he’s preparing to sign for Cardiff.

+++

Scotland have named a 35-man squad with 4 uncapped players.

Racing 92 outhalf Finn Russell is included alongside Jaco Van Der Walt.

Russell was omitted from last years opener against Ireland after “breaching team protocol” but has since regained favour with Head Coach Gregor Townsend.

GOLF

Tiger Woods has had back surgery for a fifth time.

The 15-time major winner is expected to make a ‘full recovery’ – after an operation to remove a pressurised disc fragment.

The procedure, which was pinching a nerve, will mean he misses at least the next two planned tournaments.

GAELIC GAMES

Mick Bohan is to remain on as Dublin women’s football manager.

In his second spell in charge, he’s led the Dubs to four All Ireland titles, three Leinster titles and a national league.

RACING

The all-weather track at Dundalk hosts an eight-race card this evening.

The first goes to post at quarter-to-4.