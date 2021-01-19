SOCCER

Republic of Ireland international Conor Hourihane is set to join Championship club Swansea City.

It’s reported the Aston Villa midfielder will join the Welsh side for the remainder of the season.

Hourihane has been at Villa Park since 2017.

Swansea are sitting in second place and just four points behind Norwich in the battle for promotion to the Premier League.

=

Queens Park Rangers have sent Republic of Ireland under-21 international Conor Masterson out on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old centre-back has joined League One club Swindon Town – who are managed by former Ireland midfielder John Sheridan.

=

Leicester City can go top of the Premier League table tonight if they beat Chelsea at the King Power Stadium.

It’s an 8.15 kick off.

The Foxes are hoping Jamie Vardy will be available, but Chelsea are without N’golo Kante.

=

It’s a 6pm kick off at the London Stadium as West Ham United host West Bromwich Albion.

Hammers boss David Moyes believes he’s starting to make his mark on the team.

After fighting against relegation last season, victory today would move the Londoners within two points of the top four.

Moyes is pleased with their progress, but isn’t getting complacent https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/moyesham.mp3

=

Elsewere tonight, in the third round of the FA Cup – Southampton play Shrewsbury Town.

=

There are also five games in the Championship.

Stoke’s James McClean is available for the trip to Rotherham after serving a one match ban for breaking COVID 19 regulations.

Swansea can move within a point of leaders Norwich if they win away to Blackburn Rovers.

=

HORSE RACING

Cheltenham Festival winning trainer Charles Byrnes has been given a six month ban by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

It was revealed that one of his horses, Viking Hoard, was found to have tested positive for a sedative in a race at Tramore in 2018.

Limerick handler Byrnes has also been fined one thousand euro.

He has the right to appeal.

=

RUGBY

Connacht centre Bundee Aki is close to making his return from a knee injury.

Aki could yet be fit for Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

He also hasn’t been ruled out of Connacht’s re-fixed Pro14 encounter with the Ospreys at the Sportsground on Sunday.

Fellow centre Sammy Arnold is out until April due to a chest muscle injury.

=

GOLF

The JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor has been rescheduled until July 2022 due to the uncertain public health environment.

The invitational was due to be held in Limerick this July, but has been postponed and will now be staged on July 4th and 5th 2022.

Organisers felt that with 40,000 attendees from around the globe, it would be better to facilitate a smooth and safe event next year.=