SOCCER

Phil Neville has left his role as manager of England with immediate effect and is set to take charge of MLS side Inter Miami, who are co-owned by his former team-mate David Beckham.

The 43-year-old was appointed as England boss in January 2018 and his contract was due to end in July.

The English FA says it will “shortly confirm” an interim head coach until Sarina Wiegman’s arrival after the Olympics in August.

Former Manchester United and Everton defender Neville was set to manage Great Britain at the Tokyo Games.

England full back Kieran Trippier’s appeal against a ban for breaching FA betting rules has been dismissed by FIFA.

His club Atletico Madrid had contested the 10-week suspension handed out to him for advising a friend about his transfer to the Spanish club from Tottenham in 2019.

Trippier is suspended from all football, but would be free to continue playing if Atletico take the case to the court of arbitration for sport.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hopes his side have learnt how to break down Newcastle’s defence, going into tonight’s Premier League clash between the sides.

They met just nine days ago in the FA Cup, but it took extra time to separate them, with Arsenal eventually coming out 2-nil winners.

Arteta says his team had a lot of frustrations in that game

Kick off at the Emirates is 8.00.

Jack Wilshere has agreed a short-term deal with Bournemouth.

The former Arsenal midfielder, who had a loan spell with Bournemouth in 2016, has been training with the Cherries in a bid to get fit after being released by West Ham in the summer.

CRICKET

Simi Singh put on an incredible display of batting and bowling to help Ireland beat the United Arab Emirates in the second of their truncated two-match series.

Singh took five wickets for only 10 runs, not conceding a single boundary as the UAE were bowled out for just 116.

Ireland won by 112 runs after posting 228 for six after their 50 overs and drew the series.

Next up for the Irish is a World Cup qualifier against Afghanistan also in Abu Dhabi, with the first of three games on Thursday morning.

AUSTRALIAN RULES

Brid Stack has been released from hospital after suffering a neck injury while making her debut for the Greater Western Sydney Giants in a pre season game.

The 11-time All-Ireland winner with Cork was taken to hospital by paramedics, following spinal protocols.

Scans have revealed Stack suffered a stable fracture of the C7 vertebra and no injury to the surrounding nerves.

But she did not require surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

RACING

The ground at Punchestown is soft to heavy ahead of today’s fixture.

The seven-race card is set to commence at five-past-one.