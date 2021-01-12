SOCCER

Manchester United have the top of the Premier League table in their sights tonight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are away to Burnley, knowing they will leapfrog Liverpool if they avoid defeat.

It’s seven years since United last led the Premier League table post-New Year’s Day.

United are unbeaten in their last 10 league games, but the Clarets have a good recent home record, winning three and drawing one of their last four games.

That kicks off at 8.15, as does the meeting of Wolves and Everton, with Everton looking to climb back into the top 4.

The opening game of the evening sees bottom club Sheffield United hosting Newcastle at 6pm.

Sheffield United are still looking for their first league win of the season, but did pick up victory in the cup at the weekend.

Manager Chris Wilder is hoping they can use it as the turning point of their season

GAA

Three members of the Mayo senior football management team have each been given three month suspensions.

The Mayo county board have imposed the sanctions on the members of James Horan’s backroom team after they attended December’s All-Ireland football final without accreditation.

Under the Covid guidelines at the time, counties were only permitted to bring a management team of 12 into the stadium.

The three mambers of management obtained entry to the stadium by “covert methods” and were discovered on CCTV.

A statement from Mayo GAA says that neither the county board nor manager James Horan were aware of their attendance.

SNOOKER

The first round action continues at the Masters in Milton Keynes.

2012 champion Neil Robertson is about to get under way against China’s Yan Bingtao.

And then later tonight three-time champion Mark Selby goes up against Stephen Maguire.

Both are best of 11 matches.

FORMULA ONE

The start of the new Formula One season has been delayed with the traditional opening Grand Prix in Australia being moved back to November because of Covid 19 travel restrictions.

The new campaign will now begin in Bahrain on the 28th of March.

April’s Chinese Grand Prix has also been postponed, but will only be rescheduled if another race drops off the calendar.