Celtic will fulfil their Scottish Premiership fixture against Hibs this evening, despite being without 14 first team players and manager Neil Lennon because of coronavirus.

Christopher Jullien is the only member of the group to have tested positive for Covid-19 on his return from the winter training camp to Dubai.

However the other 13 players and the Celtic management team have been deemed as close contacts so have to quarantine.

***

All football below the Championship has been temporarily suspended in Scotland, due to a rise in coronavirus cases across the country.

The pause in play will be until at least the 31st of January.

SPFL League One and League Two, and The Scottish Women’s Premier League are all affected by the shutdown.

***

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta understands why there’s controversy around elite sport continuing during lockdown.

An increase in coronavirus cases throughout football has caused some managers to call for fixtures to be suspended.

***

The draw for the FA Cup fourth and fifth rounds takes place this evening.

Chorley are the lowest ranked team left in the hat after their win against Derby, while West Ham will be looking to avoid an upset when they travel to Stockport County.

***

Next year’s PGA Championship won’t take place at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

The course in New Jersey had been due to host the major, but tour organisers have voted to move it – saying using the facility would be “detrimental to the brand”.

The decision comes less than a week after supporters of the US President – who owns the course – stormed the US Capitol.

The Trump Organisation say they’re “incredibly disappointed”, claiming it’s a breach of a binding contract.