RUGBY

Six Nations organisers remain hopeful the competition will begin – as scheduled – on February 6th despite the French government’s wish to postpone club matches between French and British sides.

The French government is concerned over the UK variant of Covid-19 and will hold talks with clubs in France amid fears the Heineken Champions Cup format may have to be revised.

It’s understood the women’s and under-20 Six Nations Championships could be under threat but organisers are hoping the Covid-19 situation improves before the men’s competition starts.

Ireland are due to open their campaign in Wales on February 7th – the day after France are due to travel to Italy for their first match.

===

Munster survived a late Connacht fight back to get back to winning ways in the Guinness PRO14 last night.

Johann van Graan’s side beat the Westerners 16 points to 10 at the Sportsground.

===

SOCCER

The FA Cup third round action continues today and Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insists the magic of the old competition remains.

The Blues host League Two Morecambe in the first batch of early kick-offs.

Lampard was a player at Chelsea when they were knocked out of the competition by Barnsley in 2008.

That tie kicks off at half-past-one.

At the same time; League Two side Crawley Town welcome the Premier League’s Leeds United to the Broadfield Stadium…

Bristol City entertain Portsmouth,

Cheltenham take on Mansfield Town,

Birmingham head to the Etihad to face Manchester City,

And it’s Barnsley v Tranmere at Oakwell.

Then at 5-o’clock non-league Marine host Tottenham.

Spurs forward Gareth Bale may feature after recovering from a calf injury.

At a quarter-to 8 Newport County and Brighton meet at Rodney Parade.

===

Rangers can go 22 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table this afternoon, at least until Celtic play tomorrow.

Steven Gerrard’s side are away to Aberdeen from 3-o’clock.

GOLF

World number three Justin Thomas has apologised for using a homophobic slur during the third round of the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The defending champion at the event missed a five-foot putt on the fourth hole after which he uttered the slur which was picked up by a television microphone.

American golfers Harris English and Ryan Palmer share the lead going into the final round of the tournament.

They’re both tied on 21 under par after day three in Hawaii.

Third placed Colin Moriwaka is just one shot behind them.

===

SNOOKER

The Masters gets underway at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes today.

There are two all-England clashes this afternoon with Kyren Wilson taking on Gary Wilson from 1pm and Joe Perry facing David Gilbert tonight at 7.

World number one Judd Trump withdrew from the competition yesterday after testing positive for coronavirus.