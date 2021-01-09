SOCCER

Everton are hoping to avoid a shock in the F-A Cup’s third round this lunchtime.

They’ve just kicked off against Championship side Rotherham at Goodison Park.

The Premier League’s bastement side Sheffield United head to Bristol Rovers this afternoon with West Brom away to Blackpool.

There’s a London derby between QPR and Fulham while Leicester take on Championship side Stoke

Holders Arsenal host Newcastle at half-five with Manchester United welcoming Watford to Old Trafford at 8pm.

===

Damien Duff has stepped down as one of Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny’s assistant coaches.

The 41-year-old, who won 100 Ireland caps as a player, was appointed to the management team in August last year.

Duff has thanked Kenny for the opportunity to work in the setup and wished the team well in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

RUGBY

Leinster got back to winning ways in the Guinness PRO14 last night.

James Tracy, Robbie Henshaw, Sean Cronin and Dave Kearney scored tries as the defending champions registered a bonus-point 24-12 success against Conference A leaders Ulster at the R-D-S.

Blues’ boss Leo Cullen says it’s a vital win for his side https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/clipcullen.mp3

===

Munster head-coach Johann van Graan has welcomed back 10 Irish internationals for this evening’s trip to Connacht.

Conor Murray. Keith Earls and captain Peter O’Mahony are among those returning to the starting 15 for the game at the Sportsground.

Connacht have made four changes from their win against Leinster last week with Finlay Bealham, Sean O’Brien and Ultan Dillane coming into the pack while Ben O’Donnell gets a start on the wing.

Kick-off in Galway is at twenty-five-to-eight.

GOLF

Harris English has a two shot lead at the halfway stage of golf’s Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

He’s on 14-under-par, while defending champion Justin Thomas is one of four players who are the closest challengers to English.

World number one Dustin Johnson is four shots off the lead.

RACING

The Evan Williams-trained Secret Reprieve is the favourite for this afternoon’s Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow.

Williams also saddles Prime Venture, who was fourth behind Potter’s Corner in last year’s renewal.

The race goes ahead after the track passed a morning inspection following overnight frost.