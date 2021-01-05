GAELIC GAMES

The G-A-A has confirmed that no collective training for inter-county teams will be allowed until further notice.

Training was officially cleared to recommence on January 15 but it has now been put back to the end of the month at the earliest.

In a letter to county boards this morning GAA Director-General Tom Ryan cited the exceptional rise in infection rates of Covid-19 and the increased risk of community transmission as the reason for the delay.

The letter also adds that club and county team gyms must also remain closed.

===

Former Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rogers is to join the backroom team of the Monaghan senior footballers.

It’s the latest addition to the set up by manager Banty McEnaney, who recently snapped up coach Donie Buckley who was formerly with the Kerry setup.

Monaghan were knocked out of last year’s Ulster Championship by Cavan.

===

Tom Parsons has become the latest Mayo player to announce his retirement from inter-county football.

The Charlestown midfielder made 84 senior appearances in the green and red and won three Connacht titles and one National League crown.

He also won three Connacht under 21 titles and follows in the footsteps of Donie Vaughan and David Clarke, who also retired from the inter-county game this week.

SOCCER

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes top-level football can continue throughout England’s third coronavirus lockdown.

Elite sport in the UK can still take place behind closed doors.

Solskjaer says it’s a difficult situation for everyone at the moment, but hopes they can bring people some happiness.

=

Championship side Brentford have beaten four Premier League clubs to reach their first ever domestic semi-final.

Tonight they face Tottenham in a one-leg last four clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham will be without Irish right-back Matt Doherty, who is suspended after being sent off against Leeds.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45.

Spurs boss, Jose Mourinho

=

Bohemians have signed Rory Feely from St Pats.

The former Kildare minor player will follow in the footsteps of his brother Kevin, who played for Bohs between 2010 and 2012.

RUGBY

Six Nations organinsers have confirmed the 2021 Championship will take place in February and March as planned.

There has been speculation that the tournament could be moved to the summer with the Lions’ tour to South Africa now in doubt because of the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson said they are planning to go ahead as scheduled but they “are monitoring the situation with the unions and their respective governments and health authorities”.

The tournament opens when Italy host France on 6 February — Ireland are due to face Wales in Cardiff the following day.

=

Munster have no new injury concerns as the squad returned to training ahead of Saturdays Guinness Pro 14 clash against Connacht.

James Cronin has return to training while both Dave Kilcoyne and Ben Healy made a return to the pitch against Ulster last Saturday.

The team to face Connacht will be named on Friday.