Soccer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects the title race to go right down to the wire this season

The Premier League champions are top of the table on goal difference ahead of Manchester United

Liverpool can go three points clear at the top tonight if they win away to Southampton

Klopp says it makes things exciting for the neutrals:

Kick off is at 8 in St Mary’s

—



The Premier League will leave it up to individual clubs to discipline players who’ve broken coronavirus rules over Christmas and New Year.

Some players from Manchester City, Tottenham, Fulham and Crystal Palace have appeared to breach government guidelines during the festive period.

The top flight wrote to its teams before Christmas highlighting the need to be vigilant due to the new variant of Covid-19.

—



Manchester City didn’t let the absence of six players due to coronavirus prevent them from getting a 3-1 victory at Chelsea in the Premier League.

The win moves them to within four points of the top of the table.

Manager Pep Guardiola says the performance was especially pleasing considering the disruption in the build-up.

The League of Ireland season is set for a March start in 2021.

It’s anticipated the Premier Division will now start shortly after St Patrick’s Day.

The news comes after discussions between the FAI and the National League Executive Committee.

—

Dundalk’s Michael Duffy has signed a new contract with the Lilywhites, making him the club’s fifth player to agree a new deal ahead of the 2021 season.

The 26-year-old joins David McMillan, Daniel Kelly, Sean Murray and Cameron Dummigan, who all committed their future to Dundalk over the festive period.



DARTS

Gerwyn Price claimed his first PDC World Darts Championship title in London last night.

The Welshman missed 11 match darts before he beat two-time winner Gary Anderson by 7 sets to 3 in the final at Alexandra Palace.

Price says he has never felt pressure like it.

The win sees Price replace Michael van Gerwen as the world number one.

Beaten finalist Gary Anderson had talked of walking away from the sport, but he says that isn’t the case now

GAA



It was a weekend of retirements in the Gaelic Games world with 3 notable figures announcing their retirements from Intercounty Football.

Our own Jonathan Lyne got the ball rolling on Friday, the Legion man hanging up the Kerry jersey on New Years Day.

Mayo veteran Donal Vaughan announced he was finishing up with the Mayo panel yesterday afternoon.

The 32-year-old spent 12 seasons playing for the Green and Red.

He was twice an All-Star nominee and won six Connacht titles.

While this morning, Mayo shot stopper David Clarke has hung up his gloves after 20 seasons, taking with him 9 Connaught titles and a Division 1 League medal.

Roscommon score getter Donie Shine has also announced his retirement.

The Clann na Gael club man made 72 appearance for the Rossies, scoring 4 goals and 243 points, 10 of which came in the Connacht final win over Sligo in 2010.



Formula 1

The Formula One World Championship opening round in Melbourne is in doubt.

It is being reported by numerous motorsport journalists that the opening Austrailian Grand Prix, which is due to take place in mid March is now likely to be moved to later in the year.

Austrailia’s strict Covid 19 travel restrictions, along with global fears of a new strain have given Austrailian authorities doubts about hosting the race in March.

The Melbourne race was cancelled just hours before Fridays first practice session last year and a couple days before the world went into lockdown.



Snooker

The Masters, one of snookers most prestigious events has had to move location just days before the tournament is due to begin.

Alexandra Palace in London has been the home to the tournament since 2011.

But, due to new Covid 19 restrictions, World Snooker have decided to move the Masters into a bubble environment in Arena MK in Milton Keynes.

The arena has hotel accommodation so players who have tested negative on arrival will stay in a bubble until they have exited the competition.

