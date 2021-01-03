SOCCER

Jamie Vardy returns to the Leicester City line-up for this afternoon’s meeting with Newcastle in the Premier League.

His inclusion is one of seven changes from the side which drew with Crystal Palace last Monday.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce meanwhile has hailed Vardy’s quality – but says the Magpies will approach today’s game with confidence.

They go into the match 15th in the table after holding Liverpool to a nil-all draw last Wednesday.

Kick-off at St James’ Park is at a quarter past two.

Elsewhere today, Chelsea and Manchester City meet at Stamford Bridge.

Five of Pep Guardiola’s players are unavailable for the game after they tested positive for coronavirus.

It’s a half-four start in London.

Meanwhile, City have confirmed they’ll look into reports defender Benjamin Mendy broke coronavirus rules by hosting a party on New Year’s Eve.

A City spokesperson said they’re “disappointed to learn of the transgression” and will be conducting an “internal investigation”.

Here at home, it’s understood that the start of the League of Ireland season will be pushed back until mid-March.

The Premier Division was originally supposed to begin in late February, but discussions between the FAI and the National League Executive Committee has resulted in a later start.

DARTS

Gerwyn Price will look to become the first Welsh man to win the PDC World Darts Championship tonight.

The world number three will meet Gary Anderson in the showpiece after their respective semi-final wins last night at the Alexandra Palace.

Price enjoyed a 6-4 win over Stephen Bunting, while Anderson got the better of Dave Chisnall by six sets to three.

The Scot is chasing his third world title.

RACING

Racing is underway at Fairyhouse where a seven-race card is continuing throughout the afternoon.

The Grade Three Mares Steeplechase is the feature and goes off at ten-to-three.

The track passed an early morning inspection after overnight frost.

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo’s Donal Vaughan has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The 32-year-old had a 12-year career with the westerners.