SOCCER

Tottenham are set to move up to third-place in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho’s side are 3-nil up against Leeds in the lunchtime game with Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Toby Alderweireld on target for Spurs.

Crystal Palace host Sheffield United at 3pm, Brighton take on Wolves at half-five with the late game seeing struggling West Brom face Arsenal.

Tomorrow’s Premier League match between Burnley and Fulham has been called off because of coronavirus cases within the London club.

Following the postponement of Wednesday’s game against Tottenham, Fulham were retested and have since returned further positive results.

In a statement, the Premier League says it “continues to have confidence” in its Covid-19 measures, so other games will continue to go ahead.

It remains nil-nil between rivals Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox.

Rangers currently hold a 16-point lead over the Hoops at the summit of the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic will be without defender Christopher Jullien for between three and four months due to a knee injury.

Manager Neil Lennon confirmed the news before today’s Old Firm derby.

Jullien was substituted after colliding with the post during Wednesday’s 3-nil Scottish Premiership win against Dundee United.

RUGBY

There’s a crucial game in the Guinness PRO14 title race this evening.

Ulster host Munster at Kingspan Stadium at a quarter-past-five with the teams currently top of their conferences.

After both squads were hit by COVID-19 midweek, defending champions Leinster welcome Connacht to the R-D-S for a twenty-five-to-eight kick-off.

Dragons say they’re “disgusted” and “appalled” at racist abuse aimed at one of their players online.

Winger Ashton Hewitt was targeted on Twitter following their defeat to Scarlets in the PRO14 on New Year’s Day.

DARTS

It’s semi-finals night at the PDC World Darts Championship.

Eighth seed Dave Chisnall will face two-time champion Gary Anderson after knocking out world number one Michael van Gerwen 5-nil at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Before that in the other last four tie, Stephen Bunting takes on Gerwyn Price.