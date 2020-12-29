RUGBY

Two senior Leinster players have tested positive for Covid-19 and are self-isolating.

A statement from the province today has also said that a number of close contacts of the two players have been identified and these players are also self-isolating.

Leinster’s St. Stephen’s Day PRO14 derby against Munster had to be postponed last week due to an investigation by Leinster into their Covid-19 PRC testing.

Results of the investigation would not have been returned in time to meet guidelines set by public health authorities.

SOCCER

There’s five games in the Premier League this evening where Brighton entertain Arsenal,

West Ham head to Southampton,

West Brom host Leeds,

And Burnley take on Sheffield United at Turf Moor with all of those games kicking-off at 6-o’clock.

Then at 8-o’clock Manchester United welcome Wolves to Old Trafford.

Both league fixtures between these two ended in a draw last season.

RACING

The Christmas Festival at Leopardstown continues today with two Grade One races as part of a seven-race card.

The Neville Hotels Novice Steeplechase goes to post at ten-to-two, with the Matheson Hurdle getting underway at 25-past-two.

The action gets going shortly at five-past-12.

At Limerick, there’s also a seven-race card.

The Grade Two Grant Thornton Hurdle is the feature race at 20-to-two.

DARTS

Fermanagh native Brendan Dolan was knocked out of the PDC World Darts Championship last night.

He lost 4-sets-to-3 to world number three Gerwyn Price in the last 16.

Elsewhere, American Danny Baggish’s run at Alexandra Palace came to an end, he was beaten 4-sets-to-2 by three time champion Glen Durrant.

And there was a surprise too with world number six Nathan Aspinall knocked out after being beaten 4-2 by Vincent Van Der Voort.

Today, Derry’s Daryl Gurney takes on Chris Dobey in the afternoon session, while three-time winner Michael Van Gerwen meets Joe Cullen in the fourth round this evening.