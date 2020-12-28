RACING

A Henry De Bromhead trained horse has claimed the Savills Steeplechase on day three of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival but it wasn’t Manilla Indo as expected.

15-to-2 shot A Plus Tard has been ridden to victory in the big race of the day by Darragh O’Keefe – his first ever Grade One win.

The Willie Mullins trained Kemboy and Melon were second and third.

The favourite Manilla Indo and jockey Rachael Blackmore didn’t finish after falling.

There was a surprise too in the Leopardstown Christmas Hurdle which the Gavin Cromwell trained Flooring Porter won after going off a starting price of 11-to-1.

The five-year-old was ridden to victory by Jonathan Moore, his first ever Grade One win.

Elsewhere, an eight race card is taking place throughout the afternoon at Limerick.

The Gordon Elliott trained ‘Farouk D’alene’ has won the Grade Two Lyons of Limerick Jaguar Land Rover Novice Hurdle after being guided to victory by Jody McGarvey.

The feature race, the Tim Duggan Memorial Handicap Steeplechase, has just gone to post with the Charles Byrnes trained, JP McManus owned ‘Off You Go’ the favourite.

SOCCER

They’ve just kicked off at Selhurst Park between Crystal Palace and Leicester City in the Premier League.

James McCarthy is on the bench for the hosts.

A win here for the Foxes would see them go second in the table, for a few hours anyways.

At half-past-5 this evening, Frank Lampard and his Chelsea side will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge.

The Pensioners have lost three of their last four league games.

And at 8-o’clock tonight Everton host Manchester City.

A win would see the Toffees go level on points with leaders Liverpool.



DARTS

World number six Nathan Aspinall trails Vincent Van der Voort of the Netherlands 2-sets-to-nil in their last 16 clash at the PDC World Championship.

In the evening session at Alexandra Palace, Fermanagh native Brendan Dolan is up against Wales’ Gerwyn Price, who made it to the last four last year.

And later on world number 12, and three time champion, Glen Durrant takes on American Daniel Baggish, who caused an upset in the last round by knocking out two time champion Adrian Lewis.