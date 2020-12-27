SOCCER

It’s has drawn to a close in the first Premier League game of the day.

Leeds United beating Burley 1-0 at Elland Road.

Patrick Bamford with the goal that came early from the penalty spot.

Later on, West Ham host Brighton at a quarter-past 2.

Brighton find themselves close to the relegation zone, but manager Graham Potter is making no excuses.

At half-past 4 Liverpool will look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

They welcome West Brom to Anfield, who are sitting in relegation.

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce was the last manager to win a game against Liverpool at home.

It came in 2017 when he managed Crystal Palace.

And the final game of the day will see Tottenham head to Molineux (pron: Mol-in-you) to face Wolves at a quarter-past-7.

RACING

A seven race card has gotten underway at Leopardstown as the Christmas Festival continues.

The Willie Mullins trained Chacun Pour Soi took home the Paddy’s Rewards Club Steeplechase at 4/7 favourite.

The Gordon Elliott trained Roaring Bull will look to defend his title in the feature race of the day – the Paddy Power Steeplechase at 5-to-3.

Meanwhile, day two of the Limerick racing festival has been cancelled. Heavy rainfall has left the track waterlogged.

Six of today’s seven races will now be held on Wednesday, Dec 30.

The Grade 2 Lyons Of Limerick Jaguar Novice Hurdle is transferred to tomorrow’s card.

An inspection will be carried out by 10am tomorrow to monitor track conditions.

RUGBY

Connacht welcome Ulster to the Sportsground at 25-to-8 tonight in the Guinness PRO14.

Flanker Eoghan Masterson will earn his 100th cap when he lines out for the home side.

Meanwhile, Ulster are looking to extend their lead at the top of Conference A.

Coach Dan McFarland will hand first seasonal starts to props Kyle McCall and Tom O’Toole.

DARTS

Action resumes today at Alexandra Palace in the PDC World Championship.

In the first match of the day, Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski beat Simon Whitlock by 4 sets to nil.

At half-past-7, Reigning champion Peter Wright faces German Gabriel Clemens.

And at a-quarter-to-9 tonight, world number one Michael van Gerwen is up against England’s Ricky Evans.