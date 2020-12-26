SOCCER

It’s 1-all in today’s early kick-off in the Premier League between Leicester and Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford fired United in front before Harvey Barnes equalised for the Foxes.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says his players won’t be complaining about the loaded festive schedule of matches.

Today’s visit of Crystal Palace is their first of three league matches in the space of seven days – with their next fixture just 48 hours away.

Smith says it’s what they do best.

Fulham boss Scott Parker is self-isolating with coronavirus symptoms and will watch their game against Southampton from home.

There’s a London derby at the Emirates at half-five with out-of-form Arsenal hosting Chelsea.

Newcastle host Manchester City and basement side Sheffield United take on Everton in the 8pm kick-offs.

===

Rangers are on course to go 19-points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Steven Gerrard’s side are 1-nil up against third-place Hibs in the second-half at Ibrox.

Champions Celtic look to regain some ground at relegation-threatened Hamilton later.

===

The F-A-I say they’ll be closely monitoring comments made on live match streams in the future.

It follows sexist and racist posts being made on the online broadcasts of the women’s and boy’s under-17 National League finals this week.

Shamrock Rovers have condemned the “hurtful and hateful” comments while the F-A-I say the abuse is “not acceptable in any circumstance”.

RUGBY

Connacht flanker Eoghan Masterson will earn his 100th cap for the province when they host Ulster in the Guinness PRO14 tomorrow evening.

He’s been named in a back-row with Conor Oliver and captain Jarrad Butler as Andy Friend makes six changes from last week’s loss to Bristol.

Shane Delahunt, Quinn Roux, Caolin Blade, Tom Daly and Tiernan O’Halloran join Butler in coming into the starting 15 for the Westerners.

Ian Madigan has been named at out-half for Ulster, where he’ll join Alby Mathewson in the half-backs for the game at the Sportsground.

Dan McFarland has handed first seasonal starts to props Kyle McCall and Tom O’Toole.

Kieran Treadwell returns in the second-row while Greg Jones comes in to start at blindside flanker.

AELIC GAMES

It’s minor football final day in Connacht.

Roscommon take on Sligo at Bekan where there’s a half-four throw-in.

Sligo are going for their third-ever title while Roscommon haven’t tasted provincial success at the grade since 2012.

RACING

Trainer Paul Nicholls goes for his 12th King George the Sixth victory later.

Clan Des Obeaux is the favourite for the Christmas classic at Kempton, having won the Kempton Christmas classic last year.

===

The Racing Post Novice Chase is the Grade One feature on today’s opening day of Leopardstown’s Christmas Festival.

Gordon Elliott’s Felix Desjy is the current favourite ahead of the big race going to post at a quarter-past-two.



GOLF

Golf’s former world number one Greg Norman is recovering in hospital in Florida after testing positive for COVID-19.

The two-time Open winner says he was hit with aches and pains and flu-like symptoms earlier this week.

European Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter has wished the 65-year-old well in his recovery.

TENNIS

Andy Murray will begin his 2021 tennis season in Florida, as he prepares for February’s delayed Australian Open.

The three-time Grand Slam champion’s accepted a wild card for the Delray Beach Open, which starts on the 7th of January.

Former world number one Murray missed most of the 2020 season through injury and he’s currently ranked 122nd in the world