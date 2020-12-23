Former Mayo and Kerry coach Donie Buckley is set to return to inter-county football as part of Monaghan’s backroom team next season.

Buckley was in the Kerry set up last year when they lost to Dublin in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final.

He was controversially removed from the Kerry backroom team by manager Peter Keane earlier this year.

Monaghan’s 2021 season will see them face three Ulster sides in their Division 1 group with games against Armagh, Donegal and Tyrone.

Seamus McEananey has also appointed Jonny Davis as their new strength and conditioning coach.

Davis was previously head of athletic performance with Ulster rugby for nine years.

***

The Munster U-20 hurling title is on the line this evening.

Cork and Tipperary clash in the decider at Pairc Ui Chaoimh from half-seven.

SOCCER

Manchester City and Brentford both advanced to the semi-final stage of the Carabao Cup last night.

Josh Dasilva scored for the Bees as the championship side beat Newcastle 1-0 in London.

City meanwhile were 4-1 winners at Arsenal, where Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring after just three minutes at the Emirates Stadium.

Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Aymeric [Eh-meric] Laporte also found the the net, with Alexandre Lacazette scoring for the home side.

The quarter final cup exit comes after seven Premier League games without a win.

+++++

Tonight, Manchester United have the chance to join their city rivals in the semi-finals.

They are on Merseyside to take on Everton from 8 o’clock.

Before that at half-five, Stoke City host Tottenham.

***

DARTS

Tyrones Mickey Mansell has been beaten in Round 2 of the PDC World Darts Championship.

He lost 3sets to 1 against Ricky Evans.

Rugby

FOUR NEW South African franchises are set to join an expanded Pro16 in April 2021 in what organisers hope will be a huge boost for the competition.

The Bulls, Lions, Stormers, and Sharks are moving from Super Rugby to become part of the Pro16 from the end of this season onwards.

While the Pro14 has included South Africa’s Cheetahs and Kings in recent seasons, they have not been involved since the Covid-19 pandemic struck and will now be replaced by the four higher-profile franchises.