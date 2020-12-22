SOCCER

FIFA issued a complaint of “criminal mismanagement” against its former president Sepp Blatter today.

It’s been lodged with the Zurich prosecutor, and relates to the involvement of former officials at the FIFA museum project in the same city.

Blatter resigned from the presidency in 2015 following a corruption scandal at the governing body.

***

Republic of Ireland midfielder Robbie Brady may miss Burnley’s busy Christmas period.

The Dublin native tweaked his hamstring in their 2-1 Premier League win over Wolves last night.

Manager Sean Dyche said they are waiting on the results of a scan today.

***

Tonight, Arsenal host Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Under pressure Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will be reunited with City manager Pep Guardiola, who he used to deputise for.

The hosts will be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (pron Oh-Bam-a-yang) as he continues to recover from a calf injury.

Pep Guardiola’s City side have scored just 19 times this season.

But the City boss feels Saturday’s victory over Southampton could be just the boost they need to get firing again.

Kick-off at the Emirates is at 8-o’clock.

Before that, Brentford entertain Newcastle from half-past-5.

The Bees are enjoying a great run of form and are unbeaten in 13 games in all competitions.

***

Here at home, Bohemians take on St. Pat’s in the SSE Airtricity National Under-19 League final.

Kick-off at the UCD Bowl is at half-past-7.

There’s a 7-o’clock start meanwhile at Athlone Town Stadium where Sligo Rovers face U.C.D in the Under-19 League Shield final.

RUGBY

Peter O’Mahony is following the return to play protocols after a head injury in Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup win over Clermont at the weekend.

The Cork native is hoping to feature in their St. Stephen’s Day PRO14 clash with Leinster.

In a boost to the province, Alex McHenry and Ireland prop Dave Kilcoyne are set to return to training this week.

Johann van Graan will name his side to face Leinster on Thursday.

GAELIC GAMES

Clare and Kerry meet at the LIT Gaelic Grounds from 7-o’clock this evening in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship final.

The Kingdom are going for an eighth consecutive title while the Banner last won it in 1953.

DARTS

Fermanagh’s Brendan Dolan and Edward Foulkes of Japan are tied at 1-set-all in their PDC World Championship second round clash at Alexandra Palace.

Then this evening, Carlow’s Steve Lennon faces South African Devon Petersen, also in the last 32.