GAELIC GAMES

Dublin football manager Dessie Farrell feels his team aren’t getting the credit they deserve.

His side defeated Mayo by five-points on Saturday night to claim their sixth successive All-Ireland title.

It’s sparked fresh debate about the advantages enjoyed by the team from the capital and their continued dominance.

But Farrell says that talk is unfair on his panel

The details have been confirmed for the upcoming Leinster underage finals.

O’Moore Park will play host to the under-20 hurling decider between Dublin and Galway on Sunday January 3rd at 4pm.

Portlaoise will also be the venue for the meeting of Kilkenny and Offaly in the minor final at 2pm on Saturday the 2nd.

While Offaly’s minor footballers face Meath at Parnell Park on Sunday the 3rd at 2pm.

Dublin’s Sinead Aherne says she’s consider her inter-county future over Christmas.

The St Slyvester’s forward made history yesterday by becoming the first player to captain a team to four All-Ireland titles.

Aherne, who has been playing for her county for 17-years, came off at half-time in their victory over Cork before coming back on for the closing stages.

Dublin manager Mick Bohan says players across the country deserve praise for getting the Championship completed

SOCCER

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says facing West Ham no longer holds any greater significance to him than any other game.

He started his playing career with the club who he faces tonight in the Premier League from the manager’s dugout.

Lampard says when he moved to Chelsea, he used to love taking on West Ham

Kick-off is at 8pm.

Burnley, who are uneaten in their last three games, host Wolves at half-five.

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been ruled out of their English League Cup quarter-final against Manchester City tomorrow.

The striker is currently recovering from a calf injury according to his manager Mikel Arteta.

Aubameyang missed the Gunners’ weekend defeat to Everton which leaves them just four-points above the Premier League’s relegation zone.

RUGBY

Munster centre Chris Farrell believes they’re coming into form during a key period of their season.

Johan van Graan’s side took a big step toward qualifying for the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals with a comeback 39-31 win at Clermont on Saturday night.

The Reds are now unbeaten in nine games heading into their Saint Stephen’s Day clash with their rivals Leinster.

Farrell says things are starting to come together

DARTS

Former window cleaner Ryan Searle is through to the last-32 at the P-D-C World Darts Championship.

He defeated world number 23 Jeffrey de Zwaan in the second-round at the Ally Pally last night.

This evening, second-favourite Gerwyn Price gets his campaign under way against fellow Welshman Jamie Lewis.

GOLF

Lee Westwood is the European Tour Golfer of the Year.

The 47-year-old won the Race to Dubai after finishing runner-up to Matt Fitzpatrick at the D-P World Tour Championship earlier this month.

Westwood, who has represented Europe at 10 Ryder Cups, also claimed victory at the Abu Dhabi Championship in January.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

The New England Patriots have missed out on the N-F-L Playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons.

Bill Belichick’s side’s chances of reaching the post-season were ended by a 22-12 loss at the Miami Dolphins last night.

It’ll also be the first campaign in 20-years where the Pats have failed to register a 50 per cent or better winning record in the regular season.