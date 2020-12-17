Soccer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says their 2-1 win over Tottenham last night was one of their best performances for a while.

A 90th minute goal from Roberto Firmino sent the Premier League champions three points clear at the top of the table.

Klopp is hoping it gives them some momentum for Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct by the English FA over the use of a racial term on social media.

The Uruguayan who’s already apologised for the post, blamed a misinterpretation for the offence saying it was intended to be an “affectionate greeting to a friend”.

Cavani has until the 4th of January to respond to the charge.

Meanwhile, United are in Premier League action tonight against bottom side Sheffield United, who are yet to win this season

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is well aware the busy schedule can throw up a surprise result:

Kick off at Bramall Lane is 8.

Before that at 6, Aston Villa take on Burnley, who can move out of the relegation zone with a win or a draw.

=

The Premier League will hold a meeting today, where it could express an interest to take part in the concussion substitute trial.

Football’s law makers approved the pilots yesterday.

There’s also expected to be another ballot on whether to go back to the ability to make five substitutes in a game.

That’s already been voted down twice.

+++

The world’s top men’s and women’s footballers will be crowned tonight.

The Best FIFA Football Awards will take place in a virtual ceremony because of coronavirus.

There’s a familiar looking shortlist for the men, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski in contention.

Awards for the best coaches will also be announced.

+++

Shamorck Rovers Alan Mannus has been voted the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Association of Ireland Goalkeeper of the Year for 2020.

The Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper kept 13 clean sheets in 18 league games, as Rovers won the league title without losing a game.

Mannus last won the award 10 years ago.

+++

Tennis

The Australian Open tennis tournament has been delayed by three weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first Grand Slam of the year will now start on the 8th of February – after being pushed back by three weeks.

Players will all have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period when they arrive in Melbourne under local Covid-19 rules.

=====

There’s an all-Ireland second round match at the PDC World Darts Championship today.

Limerick’s Willie O’Connor faces Derry’s Daryl Gurney in the last match of the afternoon session at Alexandra Palace.

=====

RUGBY

World Rugby and the unions of England and Wales have confirmed they’ve received a letter of claim from a law firm representing nine retired players.

It’s alleged the organisations failed to protect them from the risk of concussion related injuries.

The law firm representing the group says more than one-hundred players have come forward.

England’s 2003 World Cup winner Steve Thompson revealed last week he’s suffering from early onset dementia at the age of 42.

+++

Two Pool B Champions Cup matches have been called off this weekend.

A number of players and staff at champions Exeter have tested positive for COVID 19, so their match with Toulouse is off.

Exeter’s previous opponents Glasgow have also seen their match with Lyon put on ice.

An EPCR committee is to decide now what’s going to happen in terms of results.

Ronan O’Gara is hoping there will be fairness involved.

Formula one’s governing body the FIA has confirmed next season will be the longest in the sport’s history.

There’ll be 23 Grand Prix, with the first in Australia on the 21st of March.