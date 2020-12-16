Armagh County Board have confirmed that Kieran Donaghy will be part of the Armagh senior footballers’ backroom team in 2021.

The four-time All-Ireland winner will link up with manager Kieran McGeeney who confiemed the news with an announcement saying:

“I am delighted to welcome Kieran to our coaching team, he brings a wealth of experience and skill and he will be a valued addition to the excellent team of committed people that are driving this team forward.

“Our players will benefit enormously from his insights and presence and I believe this is a positive development for Armagh GAA particularly as we look towards 2021.”

Slaven Bilic is the first managerial casualty of the Premier League season.

West Brom sacked their first team head coach less than twenty-four hours after they drew 1-1 away against Manchester City.

However the Baggies are second from bottom in the table after 13 matches with just 10 goals scored – although just two points from safety.

It’s being reported that former West Ham and Everton boss Sam Allardyce is in negotiations with the Hawthorns to replace Bilic.

The Premier League’s top two clash tonight at Anfield.

Champions Liverpool host a Tottenham team that are level on points with them but with a better goal difference.

Spurs are a bit of a surprise package this season.

But their boss Jose Mourinho says taking all-three points would be useful, but nothing more than that

At the same time; Fulham and Brighton meet at Craven Cottage and West Ham United and Crystal Palace clash at the London Stadium.

At 6PM; struggling Arsenal welcome Southampton to the Emirates Stadum, Leeds United play Newcastle United at Elland Road while Leicester City can temporarily go top if they beat Everton at the King Power Stadium.

DARTS

Limerick’s Willie O’Connor’s in first round action on day 2 of the PDC World Darts Championship

He takes on Dutchman Niels Zonneveld in the afternoon session at Alexandra Palace.

MOTORSPORT

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda will graduate to Formula 1 next season with Alpha Tauri.

He’ll partner Pierre Gasly at the Italian team.

Tsunoda finished third in the Formula 2 standings this season.

HORSE RACING

There is a meeting on the all weather at Dundalk today, with the first off at 2.05.