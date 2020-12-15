GAELIC GAMES

Cork forward Doireann O’Sullivan has welcomed the Gaelic Players Association and Women’s Gaelic Players Association vote to merge into a single 4,000-member body.

The votes took place at separate virtual E-G-Ms last night.

96 per cent of W-G-P-A delegates voted in favour while 100 per cent of G-P-A voted in favour of the motion to merge.

O’Sullivan explained that female receiving travel expenses was one of the big issues https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/wgpa.mp3

=

48-hours after playing in the All Ireland senior hurling final, Iarlaith Daly returns to action tonight.

He’s been named in the Waterford half-forward line for the Bord Gais Energy Munster under-20 semi final with Tipperary.

Throw-in at Fraher Field is at 7.

Elsewhere, Kerry take on Cork in the semi-finals of the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship.

There’s a 7 o’clock start at Austin Stack Park.

=

SOCCER

Aston Villa captain and England midfielder Jack Grealish has been fined over 80 thousand pounds for two driving offences in the UK.

He’s been banned from driving for nine months.

=

DARTS

Peter Wright begins the defence of his PDC World Darts Championship title this evening.

He’ll face either Steve West or Amit Gilitwala from ten-past-nine.

An hour before that – Meath teenager Keane Barry takes on Canada’s Jeff Smith at Alexandra Palace, with the winner taking on Chris Dobey in round 2.

=

RACING

Al Boum Photo is the winner of Horse Racing Ireland’s 2020 Horse of the Year.

Two-time champion jockey Barry Geraghty has won the Irish Racing Hero Award.

Retired trainer John Oxx was given the Contribution to the Industry Award.

While also among the ten winners is Irish Champion Hurdle and Mares’ Hurdle winner Rachael Blackmore who has won the National Hunt Award.