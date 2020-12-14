RUGBY

Ireland have been handed a very tough draw for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Reigning champions South Africa and Scotland are in Ireland’s Pool B for the tournament that is being hosted by France in three years time.

They will be joined another European qualifier and an Asian or Pacific nation.

If Ireland progress from the pool stage they will face a team from Pool A, almost certainly either New Zealand or hosts France.

Six Nations champions England are in Pool D with Japan and Argentina while it’s Wales, Australia and Fiji in Pool C.

=

Manchester United have drawn La Liga leaders Real Sociedad in the last-32 of the UEFA Europa League.

Arsenal have also been given a tough tie – against Portuguese giants Benfica.

Elsewhere – Tottenham will face Austrian club Wolfsberger, Leicester drew Slavia Prague and Rangers will play Royal Antwerp.

=

Liverpool and Manchester City will both face German clubs in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Premier League champions Liverpool will face R-B Leipzig – who secured a place in the knockout phase at the expense of Manchester United in the group stage.

Manchester City have been paired with Borussia Monchengladbach, while Chelsea will go up against Atletico Madrid.

Holders Bayern Munich will take on Lazio, Barcelona and PSG will meet again, three years on from Barca’s comeback against the French champions.

Real Madrid will play Atalanta, Italian champions Juventus have been drawn against Porto, and it’s Sevilla against Borussia Dortmund

The first legs of those ties will be played in February with the return legs due to take place in March.

Liverpool, City and Chelsea will all be at home for the second leg of their ties.

=

Former Liverpool treble-winning manager Gerard Houllier has died aged 73.

The Frenchman guided the Merseysiders to the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup in 2001.

He stepped down as Aston Villa boss in 2011 due to heart problems.

Ex-Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor tells Sky Sports News, Houllier made a big impact during his short spell at the club https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/gabby.mp3

=

BOXING

Tyson Fury says he’s “optimistic” an all-British heavyweight unification world title boxing fight with Anthony Joshua will be agreed.

Negotiations to finalise a date for 2021 are underway after Joshua retained the IBF, WBA and WBO belts by knocking out Kubrat Pulev at the weekend.