SOCCER

Manchester United host Manchester City in their Premier League derby at Old Trafford this evening.

It’s a vital game for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as his side look to bounce back from their Champions League exit on Tuesday.

The day’s action kicks off with a derby between Wolves and Aston Villa.

Alex Winter looks ahead https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/winte.mp3

This afternoon Newcastle take on West Brom while Everton play Chelsea in the final game of the day.

Last night, West Ham moved up to fifth by beating Leeds 2-1.

===

Peamount United are hoping to end a disappointing run in Women’s FAI Cup finals this afternoon.

After losing the last two finals to Wexford Youths, they take on Cork City at Tallaght Stadium this afternoon.

Kick-off there is at 3.15.

====

Gary Rogers called time on a 21-year career last night.

The goalkeeper spent the past six seasons at Dundalk where he won four league titles and three FAI Cups.

Rogers also won honours at Sligo Rovers and Drogheda, while earning Ireland call-ups in 2016.

RUGBY

Leinster begin their Heineken Champions Cup rugby campaign this evening.

Jonathan Sexton, James Ryan and Cian Healy are all on the bench for their Pool A game away to Montpellier.

Kick-off in France is at 5.30 and Leinster lock Devin Toner has been speaking about the challenge they’ll face https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/devintoner.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

Galway are hoping to win back-to-back All Ireland camogie titles for the first time this evening.

They take on Kilkenny in a repeat of last year’s decider.

Galway captain Sarah Dervan says the teams are well matched https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/SarahDervan.mp3

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 7pm.

GOLF

A round of 66 this morning has seen Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre take the clubhouse lead at 10-under-par on day three of the D-P World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Former Masters winner Patrick Reed, English duo Matt Fitzpatrick and Lee Westwood and Norway’s Victor Hovland are also 10-under out on course.

Graeme McDowell withdrew from the tournament ahead of the third-round due to a back injury.

BOXING

(Ring walk at approx 2200)

Anthony Joshua puts his world heavyweight titles on the line tonight against Kubrat Pulev.

The WBA, IBF and WBO belts are up for grabs at Wembley Arena.

It’s Joshua’s first fight in over a year after coronavirus forced a planned bout between the pair in June to be postponed.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Fairyhouse this afternoon that gets underway at 11.30.