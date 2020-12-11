RUGBY

Ulster are the first Irish province in Heineken Champions Cup action tonight as this season’s tournament gets underway.

Dan McFarland has just named his side that will line out against Toulouse at the Kingspan Stadium from 8-o’clock.

Matty Rea is set to start with Sean Reidy switching to number 7 and Greg Jones on the bench.

Ulster will be without Captain Iain Henderson and out-half Billy Burns through injury.

Head coach McFarland says not having them is a blow, but he’s confidence of the depth in his side https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ulsterrugby.mp3

Leinster are away to Montpellier tomorrow with Munster and Connacht both in action on Sunday.

GOLF

An 8-under-par second round of 64 has Patrick Reed still in the lead at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The American holds a 2-stroke lead over the chasing pack on 10-under all round with England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick best of the rest.

Graeme McDowell shot a disappointing second round of 76 to leave him 5-over.

SOCCER

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for November.

The Portuguese star scored in three successive games – winning him the award for the third time since arriving at Old Trafford in January.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has been named as Manger of the Month after guiding Spurs to three wins out of four – including a 2-nil victory over Manchester City.

There’s one Premier League clash tonight as Leeds host West Ham from 8-clock.

Both sides go into the game at Elland Road off the back of losses last weekend with the Irons eighth in the table and Marcelo Bielsa’s side 14th.

RACING

A six race card over the jumps at Punchestown gets underway inside the hour at 25-to-1.

Elsewhere, the first of eight on the all weather at Dundalk goes to post at 4-o’clock.