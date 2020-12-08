SOCCER

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has spoken about his great week as he prepares to line out in goal for tomorrow’s Champions League group stage game away to Midtjlland in Denmark.

Kelleher kept clean sheets against Ajax and Wolves over the last seven days.

The Cork native has had many well wishers in touch, including Liverpool’s injured number one, Alisson https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/KELLEHER-2.mp3

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists his side will be going out to beat R-B Leipzig in their final Champions League group match tonight.

The two clubs and Paris Saint-Germain are all on nine points with the French champions facing an easier tie at home against Istanbul Basaksehir who have nothing to play for.

United only need one point from their match in Germany.

In Group E; Chelsea host Krasnodar at Stamford Bridge having already won their group while second placed Sevilla are already into the last-16 as they visit Rennes.

Leeds United defender Robin Koch is to undergo knee surgery after aggravating an existing injury in the Premier League defeat to Chelsea at the weekend.

The German international initially sustained the injury on his debut in the opening game of the season against Liverpool.

Diego Llorente and Liam Cooper are manager Marcelo Bielsa’s current remaining options, with no indication yet as to how long Koch will be sidelined for.

Bournemouth have the chance to go top of the Championship tonight.

A point away to Swansea will be enough to lift them to the summit on goal difference.

That’s a 7:45 kick-off.

GAELIC GAMES

Former Mayo footballer Conor Mortimer has been named manager of Monasterevan’s senior team.

An All-Star in 2006, the forward won four Connacht titles as a player.

Kildare club Monasterevan announced his appointment on social media.