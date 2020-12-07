SOCCER

Premier Division club Waterford have had their appeal against a decision on player eligibility dismissed by the FAI Appeals Committee.

The Blues made the appeal to the FAI after Shane McEleney of Finn Harps was allowed to play the final game of the season.

The Harps defender was due to serve a suspension in the second week of November but the FAI ruled he could play due to matches being brought forward by a week.

The committee’s decision means that Waterford’s 1-nil defeat to Harps that week stands, and there will be no alteration to the final league placings.

=

The Republic of Ireland are in Pot Three for this evening’s draw for the 2022 World Cup.

The draw for the tournament in Qatar takes place at 5 o’clock at FIFA headquarters in Qatar.

In total – there will be 55 nations in the draw with five qualifying groups of six teams drawn from each pot and another five groups of five teams drawn from the top five pots.

The qualifiers will be played between March and November next year.

=

Two men have been arrested for disorder offences after protesting outside Celtic Park yesterday.

Neil Lennon’s side drew 1-all with St Johnstone behind closed doors at Parkhead, meaning they trail Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers by 13 points.

Police Scotland say the protests were prohibited under level four coronavirus restrictions in place in Glasgow.

=

Southampton can move to within a point of the Premier League’s top four if they win away to Brighton this evening – kick off at the Amex Stadium (pr: Ah-mex) is 8.

=

GAELIC GAMES

Splitting Dublin in the near future is the wrong option, according to former All Ireland winner with Kerry Kieran Donaghy.

The Dubs are one win away from making it six All Ireland titles in a row following their 15 point win over Cavan on Saturday night.

Donaghy says the GAA needs to look at other ways of making the Football Championship more competitive https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/donaghy-2.mp3

GOLF

It’s been confirmed Royal Liverpool and Royal Troon will host the Open in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Shane Lowry was unable to defend his title this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which saw the tournament calendar reshuffled.

Royal St George’s in Kent will now stage it in July 2021, with St Andrews the venue for the 150th Open in 2022.

=====

SNOOKER

Mark Allen, Jordan Brown and Gerrard Greene are all in first round action later at the Scottish Open.

Allen takes on Jimmy White, Brown plays Barry Pinches and Greene is first up against Michael Holt at midday